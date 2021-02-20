Skyrocketing Ginger prices up-set women

The sky rocketing price of Ginger being sold at rupees 276 per kg has limited the perching capacity of the majority of the women who are unable to use this item on daily bases while cocking

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :The sky rocketing price of Ginger being sold at rupees 276 per kg has limited the perching capacity of the majority of the women who are unable to use this item on daily bases while cocking.

Islamabad Market Committee issue the rates of vegetable's variation of price here on Saturday .

Potato 39 rupees per kg,Onion ,40 Rupees per kg, Tomato,28 per kg, Lemon, Ginger 276 rupees per kg,Garlic 92 per kg,Pumpkin 61ruppes per kg, Frash-bean 129 rupees per kg, Lady Finger 219 rupees per kg, Peas 52 rupees per kg, Tanda Walaiti 31 rupees per kg, Cucumber 40 rupees per kg, Capsicum,79 rupees per kg, Green Chilli169 rupees per kg, Cauliflower 22 rupees per kg, Cabbage 17 rupees per kg, Spinach 11 rupees per kg, Maroo, 31 rupees per kg, Bitter Ground 19 rupees per kg, Zucchini 76 rupees per kg, Carrot 23 rupees per kg.

Before this Market Committee Islamabad has decided to provide free delivery service of essential commodities, fruits and vegetables to the households on notified rates.