SLA to hold conference on "Sindhi Language" today

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :The Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) is organizing one-day conference themed "Sindhi Language, its Script, Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow" here on Thursday (January 20).

Eminent researcher and scholar Dr. Nawaz Ali "Shoq" will preside over the conference while Sindh Culture Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah will consented to be the chief guest of the event which will be held at Dr NA Baloch Hall of Sindhi Language Authority at about 11 am.

According to SLA spokesman Saleem Jarwar, various books published in the year 2019 will be inaugurated at the conference in which chairman SLA Dr Mohammad Ali Manjhi, Madad Ali Sindhi, Kaleem Lashari, Dr Abdul Gafoor Memon, Taj Joyo, Dr Ishaq Samejo, Mukhtiar Mallah, Prof Idrees Jatoi, Dr Sher Mehrani, Dr Fayaz Latif and Amar Fayaz Buriro will also present their papers on the topic.

The books written by Engineer Abdul Wahab Usto, Adal Soomro, Abdul Hai Palejo, Ibrahim Kharal, Tarique Qureshi, Deedar Shah, Dr Sher Mehrani, and Jabbar Azad Mangi will be formally inaugurated.

The conference's proceeding will be moderated by SLA secretary Prof Shabnam Gul, spokesman added.