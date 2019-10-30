UrduPoint.com
Slackness Not To Be Tolerated In Cases Of Women,children: IGP

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 08:50 PM

Slackness not to be tolerated in cases of women,children: IGP

Inspector General Police Punjab Capt. (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan said slackness would not be tolerated in cases of violence against women and children

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Capt. (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan said slackness would not be tolerated in cases of violence against women and children.

He expressed these views while issuing directions to the officers during a meeting held at Central Police Office here on Wednesday regarding up-gradation of Kasur Police and prevention and control of child violence.

The IG directed that a summary for approval of safe city projects and CCTV in all tehsils of Kasur should be prepared at the earliest while SHOs in Kasur should get training from the school of Investigation before appointment so that they could perform their duties efficiently. He said that important roads and sensitive places must be monitored through CCTV cameras continously.

He directed the RPO and DPO Kausr to assign the investigation of child and women missing and abduction cases to expert and hardworking officers.

During the meeting, the RPO and DPO Sheikhupura briefed the IG Punjab about the cases of missing children and said cases were being traced on priority basis.

The IG directed officers to improve performance of beat officers in all police stations of Kasur. He said to enhance capacity of investigation officers phase-wise refresher courses and training workshops should be arranged.

Additional IGs, DIGs and other senior police officers were also present.

