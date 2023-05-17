Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid here on Wednesday emphasized the importance of the rule of law for any societal development and said that the smallholder farmers in GB were playing vital role in the region's economy

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid here on Wednesday emphasized the importance of the rule of law for any societal development and said that the smallholder farmers in GB were playing vital role in the region's economy. However, to help them unlock their true potential, the regional government needs to introduce targeted measures to increase their productivity in terms of agriculture and livestock, he said while addressing a two-day conference organized by PIDE in collaboration with the Pakistan Society of Development Economists (PSDE) and Karakoram International University (KIU).

The chief minister said that the government must focus on improving resource management to do this. Land reforms must be implemented strategically to allow for efficient use of resources such as water, fertilizer, and soil conservation methods so that small farmers can make the most out of their land. The most significant source for such reforms lies within our own minds. By utilizing our intellect effectively, we can create meaningful policies that ensure a better future for all in Gilgit-Baltistan, he added.

Prof Dr. Atta Ullah Shah, Vice Chancellor of Karakoram International University (KIU), said that the vision for Gilgit- Baltistan should be to save the entire region's ecosystem. If we do not save it, we will lose it, and this region will no longer be unique, he expressed.

Dr. Nadeem ul Haque Vice-Chancellor of Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), Islamabad, said that the 02 Days Conference on the Vision for Gilgit Baltistan was a unique opportunity to focus on the development of this region. Through this conference, we aim to create an agenda to shape the future of Gilgit Baltistan and ensure its prosperity, he said.

Dr. Durre Nayab, Pro VC of PIDE, explained the vision behind collaboration efforts under the banner of the PIDE Conference "Gilgit Baltistan Beyond Mountains.

" A major focus of this conference is to meet and greet local people discuss their issues, and come up with a solution that just is community-driven development.

Earlier, in his online address, Shoaib Sultan Khan said that the development of Gilgit Baltistan had been hindered by several obstacles, with poverty being the main issue. Poverty has led to a lack of access to essential services such as education and healthcare and has caused a decrease in economic opportunities. As a result, many people cannot rise above the subsistence level and escape poverty, he expressed.

In the session of the "Charter of the Economy," the speakers stated that it was essential that the focus be placed on rural development in GB. We always learn from people, so sit with the local people, discuss their issues and vision and help them achieve that vision instead of coming up with it.

They also said that they couldn't provide certainty when there was a weak rule of law, which was because we can't use resources properly. But, unfortunately, Pakistan is gritten by bureaucrats. If you have a real representation of government, you have a grip on democracy, they said.

The panelists further stated that they don't have constitutional rights and that Gilgit Baltistan was the only region with no separation moments because it loved Pakistan.

"The people of Gilgit Baltistan have always been sandwiched in political wars and its economy is zero. Until GB gets representation in the Federal government, it will not pay taxes, and if it does not pay taxes, its economy will never grow," they added.

The event was concluded with a cultural and musical performance by the youth of Gilgit Baltistan.