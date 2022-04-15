UrduPoint.com

SMBR Reviews Revenue Court Management System

Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2022 | 06:26 PM

Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Babar Hayat Tarar reviewed the revenue court management system, restructuring of colony branches and other important matters during the Board of Revenue (BoR) meeting, here on Friday

Presiding over the full board meeting, he said that the revenue system had fully been digitised to provide modern facilities to people.

He added that the BoR had been transformed into a people-friendly institution through the latest IT technology.

Babar Hayat Tarar said that the department had developed a disaster management reporting system at the grassroots level, which had brought significant improvement in governance and service delivery, while the revenue court management system had expedited disposal of revenue cases.

The meeting was attended by all the board members, secretaries concerned and relevant officers.

