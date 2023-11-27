Open Menu

Smog/fog Likely In Few Plain Areas Of Punjab: PMD

Umer Jamshaid Published November 27, 2023 | 09:19 PM

Smog/fog is likely in few plain areas of Punjab at morning hours during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Smog/fog is likely in few plain areas of Punjab at morning hours during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

As per synoptic situation, a westerly wave was present over the eastern part of the country.

Cold and partly cloudy weather is expected in most upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, partly cloudy weather prevailed over most parts of the country and cold in upper parts while, light rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Kashmir and southeast Sindh.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Kashmir: Rawalakot 02 mm, Sindh: Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad and Tando jam 01mm.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -03 C, Skardu and Gupis -02C.

