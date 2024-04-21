SNGPL Disconnects 3 Connections During Operation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2024 | 08:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) launched operation clean-up and disconnected three connections including two commercial and one compressor user and removed illegal extensions from two houses.
According to details, task force raided and disconnected connections of two consumers who were illegally using domestic meters for commercial purposes.
A consumer was drawing gas through a compressor machine whose meter was also disconnected.
A consumer was illegally shifting service from one place to another along New Gulberg colony on which action will be taken under Section 462C. The service has been removed.
Five consumers were illegally supplying gas to two houses whose extensions were cut off.
Recent Stories
Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow
Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent medical board
By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, provincial assemblies' seats c ..
Itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identity
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024
Football: English Premier League results
Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record
Football: Spanish La Liga results
Football: German Bundesliga results
ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO as false propaganda
Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RPO reviews security arrangements for PP-22 Talagang by-election16 minutes ago
-
Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow29 minutes ago
-
Iqbal gave spiritual energy to Muslims of Subcontinent: PML-N leader56 minutes ago
-
Paper cutting art exhibition to start at PNCA tomorrow1 hour ago
-
DC, DPO Kohat visit polling stations1 hour ago
-
Azma condemns PML-N worker's killing in Narowal1 hour ago
-
Mayor Larkana reviews sanitation arrangements1 hour ago
-
Agri industry extends maximum cooperation with farmers to enhance cotton production1 hour ago
-
DC inspects Govt College Kohat to review election activities1 hour ago
-
Advisor urges expedited projects, 100% goal achievement for tourism development1 hour ago
-
SAARC Chamber urges Afghan Taliban to fulfill their Doha pledges2 hours ago
-
By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, provincial assemblies' seats continues2 hours ago