SNGPL Disconnects 3 Connections During Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2024 | 08:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) launched operation clean-up and disconnected three connections including two commercial and one compressor user and removed illegal extensions from two houses.

According to details, task force raided and disconnected connections of two consumers who were illegally using domestic meters for commercial purposes.

A consumer was drawing gas through a compressor machine whose meter was also disconnected.

A consumer was illegally shifting service from one place to another along New Gulberg colony on which action will be taken under Section 462C. The service has been removed.

Five consumers were illegally supplying gas to two houses whose extensions were cut off.

