SNGPL Disconnects 8 Connections Over Illegal Usage

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2024 | 09:31 PM

Task force of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) disconnected eight connections in Cantt Bazar over illegal usage

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Task force of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) disconnected eight connections in Cantt Bazar over illegal usage.

A news release here on Friday said that the team disconnected a domestic metre which was being used commercially.

It added that the team has referred the case, to billing section for imposing fine for it. Another seven connections were disconnected over illegal usage with extension pipes. The pipes were removed, it concluded.

