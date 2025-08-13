SNGPL Disconnects Four More Meters
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 13, 2025 | 03:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force has disconnected four more gas meters in various areas of the city.
According to details, three meters were disconnected over their use for commercial purposes, and one meter was disconnected for using compressor illegally.
The teams conducted door-to-door checking of 85 consumers.
Recent Stories
SSGC extends gas supply until midnight for Independence Day
British scientists develop new genetically modified bacterial strain
A smartphone screen that even the Sun can’t outshine
Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to strengthen military ties
Imam-ul-Haq’s second consecutive century leads Yorkshire to victory
Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan after historic ODI series loss to West Indies
West Indies end long ODI drought with Hope, Seales heroics
Brazil awards UAE Ambassador country’s highest order
Naseem Shah Continues His Partnership with TECNO for its Upcoming Spark 40 Serie ..
Korea's ICT exports surge 14.5% in July
Vivo Unveils the X Fold5 in Pakistan – So Light, So Strong
Europe's 'Ariane 6' rocket launches into space
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SNGPL disconnects four more meters49 seconds ago
-
Our forefathers sacrificed for this country and we played our part as well51 seconds ago
-
Grand musical night "Mera Pakistan" marks 78th Independence Day celebrations56 seconds ago
-
State-of-the-art upgraded Karachi station set to be inaugurated on September 10: Minister1 minute ago
-
Pakistan’s economy accelerates with robust reforms, enhanced export and global confidence; says Fi ..1 minute ago
-
PFC, ChenOne celebrate Independence Day with patriotic zeal11 minutes ago
-
Cake cut at e-Khidmat Markaz to mark Independence Day11 minutes ago
-
Cake cutting ceremony held in Larkano Press Club21 minutes ago
-
Sports Galla of Net Ball match held in Larkana as part of Maarka e Haq21 minutes ago
-
DIGP Shaheed Benazirabad Range for ensuring extraordinary security arrangements on Independence Day21 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 16 kg of drugs worth Rs 1.23 million in 2 operations21 minutes ago
-
Green & white glow bright across cities in Independence day festivities21 minutes ago