SNGPL disconnects four more meters

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force has disconnected four more gas meters in various areas of the city.

According to details, three meters were disconnected over their use for commercial purposes, and one meter was disconnected for using compressor illegally.

The teams conducted door-to-door checking of 85 consumers.