Sanitation Billing To Domestic Consumers From Next Month

Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2025 | 02:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC), Chairman Mian Rashid Iqbal

said on Sunday that about 17,000 sanitation bills had been served to commercial

consumers while the billing to domestic consumers would start from coming October.

He said that sanitation billing was being implemented as per directions of the provincial

government. He said that in first phase, the bills were served to commercial consumers

including plazas, markets with criteria from Rs 300 to Rs 500 charges.

He said that in second phase, they were going to implement sanitation bills to

domestic consumers in urban areas with criteria of Rs 100 for one to five Marla,

Rs 300 for ten Marla and Rs 500 for on kanal area.

The Chairman said that in third phase, the billing system would be implemented in rural

areas with fix charges criteria.

To a question about non payment of sanitation bills, Rashid said that sanitation services

would be suspended to consumers over non-payment of bills.

He said that contractors concerned would be bound to ensure recovery of sanitation

bills from the consumers.

About installation of dustbins, he informed that about 18,000 to 20,000 dustbins

would be installed across the division. He said that waste bins would held to avert

the open littering.

The waste bins were being installed on roads in first phase while it would be installed

in streets and towns in second phase while the contractors concerned would install

the bins as per agreement.

It's worth mentioning here that the MWMC sanitation system was outsourced for a

period of four years and firms who got sanitation contracts were responsible about

sanitation. While the Multan Waste Management Company was monitoring the sanitation system.

