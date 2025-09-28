Sanitation Billing To Domestic Consumers From Next Month
Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2025 | 02:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC), Chairman Mian Rashid Iqbal
said on Sunday that about 17,000 sanitation bills had been served to commercial
consumers while the billing to domestic consumers would start from coming October.
He said that sanitation billing was being implemented as per directions of the provincial
government. He said that in first phase, the bills were served to commercial consumers
including plazas, markets with criteria from Rs 300 to Rs 500 charges.
He said that in second phase, they were going to implement sanitation bills to
domestic consumers in urban areas with criteria of Rs 100 for one to five Marla,
Rs 300 for ten Marla and Rs 500 for on kanal area.
The Chairman said that in third phase, the billing system would be implemented in rural
areas with fix charges criteria.
To a question about non payment of sanitation bills, Rashid said that sanitation services
would be suspended to consumers over non-payment of bills.
He said that contractors concerned would be bound to ensure recovery of sanitation
bills from the consumers.
About installation of dustbins, he informed that about 18,000 to 20,000 dustbins
would be installed across the division. He said that waste bins would held to avert
the open littering.
The waste bins were being installed on roads in first phase while it would be installed
in streets and towns in second phase while the contractors concerned would install
the bins as per agreement.
It's worth mentioning here that the MWMC sanitation system was outsourced for a
period of four years and firms who got sanitation contracts were responsible about
sanitation. While the Multan Waste Management Company was monitoring the sanitation system.
Recent Stories
Arialah Dhow Race 60ft category set to launch on October 3
Global Rail 2025 to kick off September 30 in Abu Dhabi
UAE firm provides clean electricity to over quarter million homes in Chad
UAE launches major housing projects in 2025 to boost family stability
Meta unveils new AI video feed Vibes
UAE delivers statement at 80th Session of United Nations General Assembly Genera ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2025
Germany to take measures against ‘high’ threat from unidentified drones, min ..
IAEA: No nuclear fuel crisis; reserves secure for 21st century
UAE President receives OpenAI CEO
UAE wins two gold medals at Arab & African Triathlon Championship in Egypt
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sanitation billing to domestic consumers from next month7 minutes ago
-
Floods cause unbearable losses to farmers: Khalid Khokhar17 minutes ago
-
HPV drive ends successfully, hitting 77.7% coverage17 minutes ago
-
Four in handcuffs after vigo hits ITP officer; CTO furious17 minutes ago
-
WUM reaches out to 300 flood hit families in Alipur for lifeline17 minutes ago
-
One killed, two hurt in road accident37 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews construction work of GNSIC37 minutes ago
-
14 held for power pilfering37 minutes ago
-
'Govt focused on promoting tourism in South Punjab'47 minutes ago
-
Army’s swift action saves children’s lives after Bajaur blast47 minutes ago
-
Wah Saddar Police arrest 3-member criminal gang, recover stolen valuables47 minutes ago
-
Chinese relief flights landed with 300 tents, 9,000 blankets for flood victims47 minutes ago