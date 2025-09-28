WUM reaches out to 300 flood hit families in Alipur for lifeline

ALIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) The Women University Multan (WUM) distributed food supplies and financial assistance

to 300 families affected by recent floods in Alipur, with reaffirming its commitment to community

service and social responsibility.

Led by WUM Vice Chancellor Dr Kalsoom Pracha, a group of faculty members including

focal person for flood donation drive, Dr Samina Akhtar, Dr Uzma Mubawar, Dr Javeria Ahmed,

Dr Tanzila Rehman, Dr Ruqia and others visited Alipur to help the flood victims.

The group visited Basti Dahba Mouza Bhait Kalanwali, Alipur and listened to the problems

of families living in the area.

The relief activity was organized under the university’s social outreach programme in collaboration

with faculty, students, and philanthropists. Essential food items such as flour, rice, pulses,

cooking oil, and clean drinking water were provided with cash support to ensure families

could address urgent needs.

WUM VC Prof Dr Kasloom Pracha, said the initiative reflected the university’s resolve

to stand with vulnerable communities in their time of need. “Natural calamities have left

thousands of people struggling for survival".

"At WUM, we believe education is not just confined to classrooms—it extends to serving

humanity. By reaching out to flood-affected families, we want to share their pain and help

them rebuild their lives,” she remarked.

Dr Samina Akhtar, focal person for the relief drive, highlighted the importance of institutional

efforts in disaster-hit areas. “Our focus is not only on providing immediate relief but also

on creating a sense of hope among the people.

These families have lost homes, livelihoods,

and stability. We tried to deliver assistance in a dignified manner, ensuring every package

reached the most deserving households,” she explained.

Dr Akhtar further noted that students of WUM actively participated in the campaign, from

fund-raising to distribution, which helped them understand ground realities and develop a

strong sense of civic duty. “This was an educational experience in compassion and responsibility

for our students,” she added.

Local community representatives in Alipur expressed gratitude for the assistance, noting

that many families had been struggling for weeks with scarce resources. The timely response

of WUM provided immediate relief, especially to women and children who remain the most

vulnerable in post-disaster situations.

Dr Pracha emphasized that the university would continue such initiatives and explore sustainable

support options, including educational scholarships for children of flood-affected families and

vocational training programs for women to restore livelihoods.

“The road to recovery is long, but if institutions, government, and civil society join hands,

we can restore dignity and opportunity to those who have lost everything,” she added.

The initiative by Women University Multan was being seen as a model of how academic

institutions in Pakistan could combine education, empathy, and action to address humanitarian

challenges at the grassroots level.