Floods Cause Unbearable Losses To Farmers: Khalid Khokhar

Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2025 | 02:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Kissan Ittehad Chairman Khalid Mahmood Khokhar said on Sunday

that recent floods devastated agricultural land and caused unbearable losses

to farmers.

He said the only solution to the losses was to improve future marketing

for economic and agricultural development so that farmers could stand

on their own feet again.

Talking to the media at Multan Press Club, Khalid Khokhar appealed to all

major political parties to sit together and work for the country’s economic

and agricultural growth to save farmers and the public from inflation. He said

reduction in fertilizer and electricity prices was the need of hour.

He said the desire was to cultivate maximum wheat this time so that people

may not have to stand in queues for flour.

Khokhar said that farmers were facing difficult times due to devastating

floods, and looking towards the government and philanthropists, adding

that the government should support farmers with proper research and planning.

He termed the recent agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia

as positive, saying it was an honor for Pakistan that the protection of

"Roza e Rasool (PBUH) has been entrusted to Pakistan. He said that any

attack on Saudi Arabia would now be considered an attack on Pakistan.

"This is the result of Pakistan’s excellent diplomacy, he as a Pakistani

and farmer, feels immense happiness", he added.

