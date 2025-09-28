HPV Drive Ends Successfully, Hitting 77.7% Coverage
Faizan Hashmi Published September 28, 2025 | 02:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) The important Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign across Rawalpindi district ended with significant achievements throughout the nine tehsils, protecting young girls from cervical cancer and other HPV-related diseases. From September 15 to 27, the drive targeted 395,609 girls across the district, successfully vaccinating 307,421 making a coverage rate of 77.71%.
According to the campaign data received by APP, the campaign’s performance varied across tehsils and towns. Kotli Sattian led with an outstanding 91.6% coverage rate, reflecting strong community engagement. Rawalpindi City and Cantonment followed with 83.5% and 83.1% coverage, respectively, also indicating effective urban vaccination efforts. Murree 80.9% and Kahuta 81% demonstrated solid results despite movement challenges in hilly areas. This also shows impactful maneuver by the health teams' dedication and support by local administration. Taxila achieved 78.9% coverage, Gujar Khan 76% and Rawalpindi Rural 68.9%. Kallar Syedan had the lowest coverage rate; at 58.6%.
Camping at allied hospitals, Primary healthcare units and Basic Health Units, the campaign was designed with a two-prong strategy, combining in-school vaccination drives and extensive community outreach programs ensuring that girls in both urban and rural areas had access to the vaccine. Community-based efforts proved particularly effective, accounting for over 72% of all vaccinations administered. The District Health Authority (DHA) devised a robust plan that maximized reach and widespread participation.
Safety of the drive in terms of secure administering process remained a cornerstone of the campaign. Among the 307,421 of doses administered, only two minor Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFIs) were reported. This remarkably low number reassured both health officials and the public of the vaccine’s reliability, reinforcing trust in the immunization program and highlighting its suitability for large-scale rollouts.
Dr. Ehsan Ghani, CEO DHA has lauded the dedicated efforts of the health teams in reaching out the maxima. He expressed confidence for enhanced coverage rates in future campaigns. The health chief also appreciated the cooperation by parents for vaccinating their daughters.
On the other hand, despite the campaign’s overall success, a total of 64,610 girls were missed, primarily due to parental or individual refusals and unavailability.
"Data analysis revealed that over 70% of these missed cases routed out from refusals, pointing to vaccine hesitancy as a significant barrier", said Dr. Waqar Ahmad, the official spokesman of the health authority.
He informed the APP that DHA was now closely examining these gaps, aiming to address misconceptions and enhance public awareness for future campaigns.
"This analysis will be critical in designing targeted interventions to enhance participation and achieve even higher coverage rates in future drives", he added.
/395
Recent Stories
Arialah Dhow Race 60ft category set to launch on October 3
Global Rail 2025 to kick off September 30 in Abu Dhabi
UAE firm provides clean electricity to over quarter million homes in Chad
UAE launches major housing projects in 2025 to boost family stability
Meta unveils new AI video feed Vibes
UAE delivers statement at 80th Session of United Nations General Assembly Genera ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2025
Germany to take measures against ‘high’ threat from unidentified drones, min ..
IAEA: No nuclear fuel crisis; reserves secure for 21st century
UAE President receives OpenAI CEO
UAE wins two gold medals at Arab & African Triathlon Championship in Egypt
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Floods cause unbearable losses to farmers: Khalid Khokhar5 minutes ago
-
HPV drive ends successfully, hitting 77.7% coverage5 minutes ago
-
Four in handcuffs after vigo hits ITP officer; CTO furious5 minutes ago
-
WUM reaches out to 300 flood hit families in Alipur for lifeline5 minutes ago
-
One killed, two hurt in road accident25 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews construction work of GNSIC25 minutes ago
-
14 held for power pilfering25 minutes ago
-
'Govt focused on promoting tourism in South Punjab'35 minutes ago
-
Army’s swift action saves children’s lives after Bajaur blast35 minutes ago
-
Wah Saddar Police arrest 3-member criminal gang, recover stolen valuables35 minutes ago
-
Chinese relief flights landed with 300 tents, 9,000 blankets for flood victims35 minutes ago
-
ICT Police clip the wheels of auto-theft gangs, seize six cars worth 18 mln45 minutes ago