Four in handcuffs after vigo hits ITP officer; CTO furious

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police arrested four suspects after a Vigo vehicle rammed into an Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) officer on duty in the Federal capital, an incident that also drew strong fury from Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Capt (retd) Hamza Humayun.

An official told APP on Sunday that the incident occurred late Saturday night when a black Vigo attempted to run over the officer before speeding away. A video of the act circulated online showed the vehicle trying to crush the on-duty officer in a brazen attempt.

He said CTO Hamza Humayun took immediate notice of the incident and expressed displeasure in a wireless message, questioning why he was informed via social media instead of official channels.

He stressed that the law is equal for everyone, regardless of their social standing, and directed that those involved be traced through Safe City cameras and other resources.

According to the First Information Report (FIR No. 3140/25) registered at Kohsar Police Station on the complaint of ASI Nadir Khan, the Vigo (ICT AWU-66) struck the traffic officer at around 9:10 p.m. and fled away. The case was registered under sections 353, 186, and 279 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The official added that joint teams of ITP and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CIA) launched a swift operation and arrested four suspects. The Vigo was also seized and shifted to Kohsar Police Station for further investigation.

APP/rzr-mkz