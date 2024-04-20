Open Menu

SNGPL Punishes Nine Consumers For Illegal Use Of Meters

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2024 | 08:10 PM

SNGPL punishes nine consumers for illegal use of meters

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) punished nine citizens and imposed a fine of Rs 38,000 on illegal use of gas, on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) punished nine citizens and imposed a fine of Rs 38,000 on illegal use of gas, on Saturday.

According to officials of Task Force, the alleged outlaws were using gas illegally as they were found making commercial use of gas, offering illegal connections to others and gas theft.

The consumers who were involved in illegal activities were punished.

A fine amount totalling Rs 38,000 was imposed on them. The department urged citizens to cooperate and informed about illegal use of gas at phone number 0619220085 as secrecy would be maintained.

According to Regional Manager Hussain Zafar, a special cell has been introduced to respond to complaints.

Some officers have also been deputed in the cell to ensure timely resolution of complaints.

Related Topics

Resolution Fine Gas Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited SNGPL

Recent Stories

DIG takes notice husband, wife murders in Shakirpu ..

DIG takes notice husband, wife murders in Shakirpure

6 minutes ago
 Azma regrets private channel airing baseless news ..

Azma regrets private channel airing baseless news about Punjab CM

6 minutes ago
 Rs. 777.1m fine imposed on 7,457 power pilferers

Rs. 777.1m fine imposed on 7,457 power pilferers

6 minutes ago
 Finance minister briefs financial institutions on ..

Finance minister briefs financial institutions on govt's economic reform initiat ..

8 minutes ago
 Cuthbert earns superb Chelsea slender advantage on ..

Cuthbert earns superb Chelsea slender advantage on Barca

9 minutes ago
 Police kill suspected street criminal in encounter

Police kill suspected street criminal in encounter

9 minutes ago
DCC meeting briefed about performance of all depar ..

DCC meeting briefed about performance of all departments

12 minutes ago
 MoU signed to support digital literacy, women empo ..

MoU signed to support digital literacy, women empowerment in rural areas

9 minutes ago
 Cleanliness operations commence in Gilgit

Cleanliness operations commence in Gilgit

13 minutes ago
 RDA issues notices to illegal housing schemes, Par ..

RDA issues notices to illegal housing schemes, Park View City Phase II, Baku Cit ..

8 minutes ago
 Body of woman found in Industrial Area

Body of woman found in Industrial Area

8 minutes ago
 Zahid Khan expresses concern over heavy rainfall d ..

Zahid Khan expresses concern over heavy rainfall damages

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan