Social media regulation perfectly in public interest : Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said that regulating social media is perfectly in the public interest

In his tweet, Fawad Chaudhry said, no one has ever criticized the United States of America (USA) and United Kingdom (UK) over stringent regulations but for Pakistan, some elements want zero regulation.

The minister said it is imperative to bring companies in Pakistan economic laws framework registration.

He continued these rules are framed in exercise of the powers conferred under clause (c) of sub-section (2A) of section 8, sub-section (1) of section 54 and clause (ag) of sub-section (2) of section 57 of the PTA Act, 1996 and the sections 35, 37, 48 and 51 PECA. This law was passed by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).