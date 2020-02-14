UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Social Media Regulation Perfectly In Public Interest : Federal Minister For Science And Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 05:37 PM

Social media regulation perfectly in public interest : Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said that regulating social media is perfectly in the public interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said that regulating social media is perfectly in the public interest.

In his tweet, Fawad Chaudhry said, no one has ever criticized the United States of America (USA) and United Kingdom (UK) over stringent regulations but for Pakistan, some elements want zero regulation.

The minister said it is imperative to bring companies in Pakistan economic laws framework registration.

He continued these rules are framed in exercise of the powers conferred under clause (c) of sub-section (2A) of section 8, sub-section (1) of section 54 and clause (ag) of sub-section (2) of section 57 of the PTA Act, 1996 and the sections 35, 37, 48 and 51 PECA. This law was passed by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Technology Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Social Media United Kingdom United States Fawad Chaudhry

Recent Stories

Russia Registers 18 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

19 seconds ago

Govt confronting with country's mafia: Spokesperso ..

21 seconds ago

Terror creating Jackal's corpse found near Trail-5 ..

22 seconds ago

VC UET given additional charge as VC Shuhada-APS U ..

24 seconds ago

South Africa delay Pakistan tour due to player wor ..

28 minutes ago

Center for Global and Strategic Studies (CGSS) sig ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.