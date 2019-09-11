Social media users pays rich tribute to 'father of Nation' by sharing posts

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019) :Social media users through different internet platforms all across the country have paid glowing tributes to 'Father of the Nation' Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 71st death anniversary on Wednesday by sharing posts and memories of Pictures.

Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah passed away on 11th September 1948 shortly after achieving freedom for the nation.

In Memory of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his death anniversary, Pakistani nation through social media posts by sharing Quaid inspiring quotes from his speeches through different modes of social media and text messages remembered him and pays homage to his struggle for freedom.

The hashtags #QuaideAzam and #Jinnah was also the top trends on Twitter on the death anniversary of great leader, said a social media user Usman Azeem.

A Teacher Hina Jabbar while sharing his post on facebook said, today is the death anniversary of Quaid E Azam ,Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Please do remember him in your prayers.

Lets pay tribute to the father of nation and remember his struggles who hid his disease just for the betterment of nation. He taught us that nothing's more valuable than this land . Let's not fear to sacrifice anything. share this post with sharing Quaid's pic.

"When a great man dies, for years the light he leaves behind him, lies on the paths of men, " Hassan Aftab said in his post on Instagram post.

Quaid-e-Azam a man who changed the map of the world (25 Dec 1876 � 11 Sep 1948), May Allah grant you the highest ranks in Jannah. Aameen, said Sana Jaffery in her post on facebook.

71 years ago we lost a #Leader #GreatLeader and the whole world call him #QuaideAzam the #GreatLeader we love you thanks for your Unremarkable Struggle for the Country, adding, may Allah Bless Your Soul, said a social media group on twitter post.