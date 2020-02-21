UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Social Welfare Committee Reviews Progress Of Ongoing Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 09:21 PM

Social welfare committee reviews progress of ongoing projects

Social Welfare Committee was on Friday informed that 90 percent work of oil and gas exploring companies' sponsored development schemes has been completed and ongoing projects would be inaugurated within a month

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Social Welfare Committee was on Friday informed that 90 percent work of oil and gas exploring companies' sponsored development schemes has been completed and ongoing projects would be inaugurated within a month.

Committee's Secretary and Deputy Commissioner Bilal Shahid Rao briefed the meeting held here with Chairman Syed Abrar Hussain Shah in chair.

The DC briefed the meeting about funds provided by Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) for development schemes in corresponding exploration areas.

The DC informed that Rs. 6.1 million were available in account of the committee to launch further schemes.

The chairman directed to complete the work according to social welfare guidelines at the earliest. He said that new schemes of public welfare including provision of ambulances should be finalized for other areas so that maximum number of people could get benefit.

The committee directed OGDCL and PPL officials to inspect all development schemes themselves. It also instructed executive engineers of concerned departments to submit completion report of relevant projects at the earliest.

Related Topics

Oil Gas All Oil And Gas Development Company Limited Pakistan Petroleum Limited Million

Recent Stories

Over 200 cyclists to launch UAE Tour in Dubai on S ..

26 minutes ago

UAE announces two cases of new COVID19

41 minutes ago

Russian Female Arrested in Spain, Possibly at US R ..

17 seconds ago

Matloob leads J.A.Zaman memorial open golf champio ..

18 seconds ago

VIS reaffirms ER of Rajby Textiles

20 seconds ago

Italian Police Arrest 11 Youths for Racist Attack ..

21 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.