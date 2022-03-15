UrduPoint.com

Social Welfare Dept, WCCI To Launch Technical Courses For Women: Minister

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2022 | 06:25 PM

Punjab Minister for Social Welfare Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari has said that the Social Welfare Department, in collaboration with the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI), is going to launch technical courses for women

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Social Welfare Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari has said that the Social Welfare Department, in collaboration with the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI), is going to launch technical courses for women.

He was speaking at a function after visiting a handicraft exhibition at the Social Welfare Complex.

Director Social Welfare Department Gujranwala Zubair Malik, Deputy Director Social Welfare Sharif Ghumman, social worker Ashfaq Nazar, Mian Ejaz Anjum, Malik Abid Awan, Social Welfare Officer Jamil Bajwa and the representatives of various social welfare organisations were also present.

The minister said that women's economic empowerment and prosperity was actually the prosperity and development of a family and a healthy society is based on a prosperous family. He said that the government was well aware of public issues and sincere efforts were being made to solve them. He said that everyone had equal rights and right to freedom of expression in Pakistan.

The provincial minister directed the officers concerned to start renovation of Shelter and Modern Children's Home building and supervise the construction work. He praised the Social Welfare Department local team and said that the department was lucky to have the best team.

"We all have to work together and improve the quality of services being provided by the Social Welfare Department," he added.

The minister also listened to problems of women living in shelter home.

Earlier, the provincial minister inspected the handicraft, craft, food and cloth products made by the girls of Sialkot industries and praised their skills. He distributed cash prizes among the girls and teachers who got positions in competitions including inter-institutional beauty, stitching and embroidery, cooking.

Earlier, Deputy Director Social Welfare Sharif Ghumman, Ashfaq Nazar, Jamil Bajwa and others warmly welcomed the minister and briefed him about the performance of the institution and welfare organisations.

More Stories From Pakistan

>