Song "Jails of Kashmir" released

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Senior leader All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM) organized a Song Launch ceremony at Istanbul Sabahattin Zaim Universitesi here on Friday to release a song titled "Jails of Kashmir" written by renowned Turkish songwriter and author Turgay Evren.

The song "Jails of Kashmir" was inaugurated in the presence of Hurriyat leaders from Pakistan and the leadership of Jamaat-e-Islami.

The event was presided over by All Parties Hurriyat Conference convener Mahmood Ahmed Sagar and in this anthem, the arrests of Kashmiri leaders Yasin Malik, Shabbir Shah, Asiya Andrabi, Masarrat Alam Bhat, Zafar Akbar Bhat, Dr. Abdul Hameed Fayyaz, Naeem Ahmed Khan and other Hurriyat leaders were mentioned.

At this event, Prof. Sami Al-Arian, Abdur Rasheed Turabi, former Member of the Legislative Assembly, Mahmood Ahmed Sagar, Convener of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Dr. Mubeen Shah, Faheem Kayani, President of Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK and Turgay Evren expressed that Kashmir Azadi Movement should be in tune with the modern demands of the time. Launching of this song on Kashmiri incarcerated hurriat leaders in English and Turkish language is an important development.

Senior leader APHC and Chairman JKSM Altaf Ahmed Bhat said that the large number of students participating in this event and Turgay Evren becoming a powerful voice of the oppressed Kashmiri prisoners in the form of this beautiful heart touching song in English and Turkish language will shake the conscience of the world. "That time is not far, we and our dear Turkish brothers will celebrate the Independence Day of Kashmir together in the Lal Chowk of Srinagar." He said that the government and the people of T�rkiye raised their voices at every forum for the oppressed Kashmiris in every difficult time. Poets like Turgay Evren are ambassadors for the Kashmir movement, portraying poignantly the sufferings of Kashmiris for freedom.

Bhat further said that, "we are grateful to the government and people of T�rkiye for hosting influential leaders of Kashmiri Islamic countries and helping the voice of Kashmiris to reach them".

The event was attended by Mejbel - Al Sharika, a human rights activist from Kuwait, students, and journalists.