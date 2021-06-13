Sopore killings worst form of state terrorism: JKNF

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Sunday strongly condemned the killing of three innocent Kashmiris by Indian forces in Sopore town of Baramulla district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and termed the act as a worst form of state-terrorism.

In a statement, the JKNF spokesman Shafiq-ur-Rehman while highlighting the rising incidents of state sponsored terrorism in IIOJ&K that it the hapless Kashmiris were being killed in cordon and search operations that continue unabated despite the ravaging Corona pandemic.

"On the other arbitrary arrests and detention of Kashmiri youth and political activists also continues unabated", he added.

"The killing of civilians in Sopore is yet another dastardly incident of state-terrorism, which highlights the growing threat of the prolonged conflict and its devastating impacts on the local population", the spokesman said adding that it was high time that the international community should take notice of the matter and hold India accountable of the war crimes committed by its forces in Kashmir.

Reiterating Kashmiris pledge to take the ongoing freedom struggle to its logical conclusion, the Front spokesman said that such vicious attempts of violence by the Indian state could not stop Kashmiris from pursuing their legitimate struggle for right to self-determination.