UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sopore Killings Worst Form Of State Terrorism: JKNF

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 01:50 PM

Sopore killings worst form of state terrorism: JKNF

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Sunday strongly condemned the killing of three innocent Kashmiris by Indian forces in Sopore town of Baramulla district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and termed the act as a worst form of state-terrorism.

In a statement, the JKNF spokesman Shafiq-ur-Rehman while highlighting the rising incidents of state sponsored terrorism in IIOJ&K that it the hapless Kashmiris were being killed in cordon and search operations that continue unabated despite the ravaging Corona pandemic.

"On the other arbitrary arrests and detention of Kashmiri youth and political activists also continues unabated", he added.

"The killing of civilians in Sopore is yet another dastardly incident of state-terrorism, which highlights the growing threat of the prolonged conflict and its devastating impacts on the local population", the spokesman said adding that it was high time that the international community should take notice of the matter and hold India accountable of the war crimes committed by its forces in Kashmir.

Reiterating Kashmiris pledge to take the ongoing freedom struggle to its logical conclusion, the Front spokesman said that such vicious attempts of violence by the Indian state could not stop Kashmiris from pursuing their legitimate struggle for right to self-determination.

Related Topics

India Sopore Jammu Sunday From

Recent Stories

DEWA to add additional 600MW of clean energy capac ..

22 minutes ago

Emirates Literature Foundation’s story writing c ..

1 hour ago

Gas pipe explosion kills 11 in central Chinese cit ..

1 hour ago

UAE Maritime Week is set to return with an in-pers ..

1 hour ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award invites entrants for 16th ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses boosting cooperation w ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.