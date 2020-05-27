UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SOPs To Be Implemented, Shops To Be Closed By 5.00 P.m: Ajmal Wazir

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 08:03 PM

SOPs to be implemented, shops to be closed by 5.00 p.m: Ajmal Wazir

Advisor to Chief Minister Khaber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relation, Ajmal Khan Wazir on Wednesday said keeping in view the Corona pandemic, a similar routine would be implemented for shops opening before Eid-ul-Fitr

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Khaber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relation, Ajmal Khan Wazir on Wednesday said keeping in view the Corona pandemic, a similar routine would be implemented for shops opening before Eid-ul-Fitr.

He said shops would remain closed after 5pm and would be opened on on four days a week including Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesday and Thursdays till 5 pm whereas barbershops and saloons will be open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday under Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Talking to media persons after visiting different markets in the provincial capital, he said shops of basic and emergency affairs would remain open round the clock.

The advisor informed that the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan was fighting on two fronts - Corona virus and against poverty - adding, majority of the country's population lived below the poverty line which was why the government eased the lockdown.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan always thought about the poor and initiated Ehsass Emergency Cash Program for laborers�the best and transparent program in the history of the country.

Ajmal Wazir said second phase of Ehsas program would start soon under which KP government would provide cash to the poor. In addition, Rs 12,000 would be given to the beneficiaries from the Zakat fund, adding that the number of 29,000 people registered for Zakat fund was increased to 1,00,000.

On this occasion, Ajmal Wazir paid homage to the services of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Kazim Niaz who himself was in quarantine while fighting against Corona on the front line whereas at the same time warned the hoarders again that an ordinance was in place to deal with them with severe penalties.

He also informed that despite lack of resources, the front line forces including doctors and other medical staff was working on the front line against coronavirus.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Same Sunday Market Media From Government Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan army shots down Indian spy quadcopter in ..

10 minutes ago

Moscow to ease lockdown restrictions from Monday: ..

2 minutes ago

Dow rises on reopening hopes, extending rally

2 minutes ago

Poland scraps mandatory masks despite many infecti ..

2 minutes ago

US stocks open higher, Dow +1.4%, Nasdaq: +0.2%

7 minutes ago

Trump offers to mediate in India-China frontier sh ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.