SOS Foundation launch spring plantation campaign 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The SOS Foundation, in collaboration with the Federal Directorate of education, Capital Development Authority, and Quaid-e-Azam University on Thursday organized the official launch of the Spring Plantation Campaign 2024 at Model School, I. 8/1 Islamabad.

The event, held at Islamabad Model School, saw the participation of esteemed guests including CEO of SOS Foundation Dr Shaista Sohail, Dr Shuja Ul Mulk from Quaid-e-Azam University, Project Director of National University for Security Sciences Islamabad Nishat Fatima, school Principal Shafia Khan, Director of SOS Foundation Abdus Salam, and Noman Shakir, said a press release.

During her address, Dr Shaista Sohail emphasized the critical role of trees in sustaining human life. She underscored the interdependence between oxygen and trees, stating, "There is no life without oxygen, and there are no oxygen without trees."

Dr Shaista urged attendees to instill the value of tree planting in children, advocating for the yearly planting of at least one tree per person.

Dr Shuja Ul Mulk elaborated on the myriad benefits of trees in daily life, highlighting the various commodities and amenities that owe their existence to trees.

He engaged with the audience, educating them on different tree species and their significance, particularly advocating for the cultivation of fruit-bearing trees due to their multifaceted advantages.

Nishat Fatima echoed the sentiment, urging children to mark their birthdays by planting a tree annually. She sounded a cautionary note about the alarming rate of deforestation in Pakistan, emphasizing the urgency of addressing this issue for the sake of future generations.

As a token of appreciation, certificates were distributed to the children and teachers who actively participated in the plantation activities, underscoring the collective commitment to environmental conservation and sustainability. #