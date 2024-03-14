SOS Foundation Launch Spring Plantation Campaign 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2024 | 09:37 PM
The SOS Foundation, in collaboration with the Federal Directorate of Education, Capital Development Authority, and Quaid-e-Azam University on Thursday organized the official launch of the Spring Plantation Campaign 2024 at Model School, I. 8/1 Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The SOS Foundation, in collaboration with the Federal Directorate of education, Capital Development Authority, and Quaid-e-Azam University on Thursday organized the official launch of the Spring Plantation Campaign 2024 at Model School, I. 8/1 Islamabad.
The event, held at Islamabad Model School, saw the participation of esteemed guests including CEO of SOS Foundation Dr Shaista Sohail, Dr Shuja Ul Mulk from Quaid-e-Azam University, Project Director of National University for Security Sciences Islamabad Nishat Fatima, school Principal Shafia Khan, Director of SOS Foundation Abdus Salam, and Noman Shakir, said a press release.
During her address, Dr Shaista Sohail emphasized the critical role of trees in sustaining human life. She underscored the interdependence between oxygen and trees, stating, "There is no life without oxygen, and there are no oxygen without trees."
Dr Shaista urged attendees to instill the value of tree planting in children, advocating for the yearly planting of at least one tree per person.
Dr Shuja Ul Mulk elaborated on the myriad benefits of trees in daily life, highlighting the various commodities and amenities that owe their existence to trees.
He engaged with the audience, educating them on different tree species and their significance, particularly advocating for the cultivation of fruit-bearing trees due to their multifaceted advantages.
Nishat Fatima echoed the sentiment, urging children to mark their birthdays by planting a tree annually. She sounded a cautionary note about the alarming rate of deforestation in Pakistan, emphasizing the urgency of addressing this issue for the sake of future generations.
As a token of appreciation, certificates were distributed to the children and teachers who actively participated in the plantation activities, underscoring the collective commitment to environmental conservation and sustainability. #
Recent Stories
Spain MPs pass amnesty law for Catalan separatists
Ghee manufacturers announce reduction of Rs 15 per kg in ghee price
32,883 more ration bags distributed in one day
IHC seeks comments from mobile companies in audio leak case
China gives ‘Emergency Aid’ to Pakistan for rain-hit areas
Shafay reviews implementation on Ramadan Relief Package
Encroachments removed under Suthra Punjab program
Aid efforts intensify for famine-stalked Gaza
CEC dismisses speculation of foreign ambassador appointment
Shell shakes up climate targets, sparking backlash
SpaceX mega rocket lost in final phase of test flight
Commissioner directs line depts for strict implement on “Suthra Punjab” prog ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ghee manufacturers announce reduction of Rs 15 per kg in ghee price4 minutes ago
-
32,883 more ration bags distributed in one day4 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks comments from mobile companies in audio leak case13 minutes ago
-
China gives ‘Emergency Aid’ to Pakistan for rain-hit areas13 minutes ago
-
Shafay reviews implementation on Ramadan Relief Package13 minutes ago
-
Encroachments removed under Suthra Punjab program5 minutes ago
-
CEC dismisses speculation of foreign ambassador appointment5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs line depts for strict implement on “Suthra Punjab” program5 minutes ago
-
Carbon credits can reduce carbon emissions in industries and cities: President of Rawalpindi Chamber ..5 minutes ago
-
Surplus wheat available in market : Minister6 minutes ago
-
SC issues written order regarding hearing in Monal Restaurant case6 minutes ago
-
SIBA to conduct recruitment tests for Sindh Police in three phases6 minutes ago