South Africa Willing To Enhance Bilateral Trade ;High Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 08:01 PM

High Commissioner South Africa Methuthuzeli Madikiza on Thursday showed willingness to enhance trade relations with Pakistan saying both the countries have tremendous potential to increase bilateral trade

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :High Commissioner South Africa Methuthuzeli Madikiza on Thursday showed willingness to enhance trade relations with Pakistan saying both the countries have tremendous potential to increase bilateral trade.

In a call on meeting with President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry(RCCI) Nasir Mirza, he urged business community of both sides to boost trade volume and hoped that it would touch the figure of one billion Dollars in the next few years.

Madikiza said cooperation and joint ventures would be initiated in other sectors, including tourism, pharmaceuticals and services.

"The efforts of the Rawalpindi Chamber in expanding trade activities and promoting trade relations are commendable", he added.

The High Commissioner also offered RCCI to organize its annual achievements awards in Cape Town. The dignitary also accepted the invitation to participate in Build Expo 2021 being organized by RCCI.

Earlier, Chamber President Nasir Mirza briefed the High Commissioner about the ongoing activities and future programs of the chamber.

He said that the Chamber had successfully conducted the trade forum with African Countries through a virtual platform despite the Corona epidemic. Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) were also signed with South Africa and the Minara Chamber on the sidelines of the International Chambers Summit (ICS 2021).

"To increase trade with South Africa, trade related information should be shared and exchanged at the delegation level", he suggested.

He also apprised the High Commissioner about the investment opportunities in Pakistan in the fields of information technology ,construction, including pharma, marble, engineering, poultry and textiles.

