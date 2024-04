SP pays surprise visit to polling stations in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Superintendent of Police (SP) Sadar Division Tariq Khan on Saturday paid a surprise visit to polling stations in Lachi and Billy Tang for the by-election in the provincial constituency PK-91.

According to Police Sources, During his visit, SP Tariq Khan meticulously reviewed security arrangements, accompanied by concerned Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPOs) and Station House Officers (SHOs).

He met with polling staff, encouraging policemen on duty and issuing crucial instructions on safety and precautionary measures.

SP Sadar Division reiterated his determination to complete the polling process peacefully and transparently.

