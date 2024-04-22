Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly demands to hold UNSC emergency meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) The Speaker of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Ch Latif Akbar on Monday while expressing severe concern and anguish over the unabated and ruthless mass killing and destruction of the people of Palestine called upon to OIC it should hold an emergency meeting of UNSC on its platform to address the massacre in Ghaza and speedy deteriorating situation of Palestine in the Middle East.

While denouncing the Israeli genocide in Ghaza, Ch Latif Akbar while talking to different public delegations at his office chamber in Kashmir House Islamabad said that peace in the Middle East and South Asian region is at stake, as India and Israel are engaged in state terrorism and the people of Palestine and Kashmiri people are facing worst kind of ethnic cleansing.

Speaker AJK Assembly opined that if the UN and powerful countries didn’t review their dual standard policy based on vested interests, world peace could crumble and it could prove like a nightmare for humanity he said adding that the progress towards the Global village and its concept and objective would be a daydream.

He asked the global community and world powers if they should differentiate between the freedom movements and terrorism and adopt a categorical initiative based on international justice within the framework of the UN charter.

Latif Akbar was of the view that more than seven decades old issues of Palestine and Kashmir are lingering on the UN agenda and still waiting for implementation of their resolutions is itself a tragedy, he added.

He said that Indian Premier Narinder Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu are on the same page of extremist ideology and both are violating all international laws, norms, and accords with sheer stubbornness, Latif Akbar maintained.