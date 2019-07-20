UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Speaker NA Discusses Welfare Projects With British-Pakistani Businessmen

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 10:30 PM

Speaker NA discusses welfare projects with British-Pakistani businessmen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :A delegation of British-Pakistani businessman and philanthropists' led by Aneel Mussarat currently visiting Pakistan, called on Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser at the Parliament House here on Saturday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Former Air Chief Sohail Aman was also present in the meeting representing the Rashid Memorial Welfare Trust (RMWT) along with other senior members.

During the meeting the delegation was apprised about the revolutionary initiative of Speaker National Assembly and RMWT. In the meeting possible future collaboration prospects were discussed at length.

They discussed Pakistan Welfare Towns (PWTs) an endeavour, which seeks to provide state of the art health, education and recreational facilities to the marginalized communities of Pakistan under one roof.

PWTs will cater to the needs of special, street, orphan and abandoned children besides widows, senior citizens, and transgender to name the few.

The said project was the collaboration of government and leading charity organization, in which role of the former was of facilitator only. Pakistan Welfare Town Rashidabad in Tando Allahyar Sindh was the pilot project of the initiative. Four other projects in the remaining three provinces were under construction and would be completed in the next three years.

The delegation highly appreciated the untiring efforts of all the members of PWTs. Aneel Mussarat and other members from the delegation showed their interest in making their valuable contributions towards the project of Pakistan Welfare Towns (PWTs) spearheaded by the speaker National Assembly.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan National Assembly Education Parliament Rashid Tando Allahyar All From Government

Recent Stories

GDMO discusses future of e-sports sector with orga ..

1 hour ago

Team Abu Dhabi’s reigning XCAT World champions f ..

3 hours ago

UAE Pavilion at Expo 2019 Beijing among top best f ..

3 hours ago

UAE crowned continental champions at 4th Jiu-Jitsu ..

3 hours ago

China-UAE trade reaches $11.2b in 2019 Q1, up by 1 ..

3 hours ago

WWF-Pakistan organizes Regional Workshop on Integr ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.