Speaker NA discusses welfare projects with British-Pakistani businessmen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :A delegation of British-Pakistani businessman and philanthropists' led by Aneel Mussarat currently visiting Pakistan, called on Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser at the Parliament House here on Saturday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Former Air Chief Sohail Aman was also present in the meeting representing the Rashid Memorial Welfare Trust (RMWT) along with other senior members.

During the meeting the delegation was apprised about the revolutionary initiative of Speaker National Assembly and RMWT. In the meeting possible future collaboration prospects were discussed at length.

They discussed Pakistan Welfare Towns (PWTs) an endeavour, which seeks to provide state of the art health, education and recreational facilities to the marginalized communities of Pakistan under one roof.

PWTs will cater to the needs of special, street, orphan and abandoned children besides widows, senior citizens, and transgender to name the few.

The said project was the collaboration of government and leading charity organization, in which role of the former was of facilitator only. Pakistan Welfare Town Rashidabad in Tando Allahyar Sindh was the pilot project of the initiative. Four other projects in the remaining three provinces were under construction and would be completed in the next three years.

The delegation highly appreciated the untiring efforts of all the members of PWTs. Aneel Mussarat and other members from the delegation showed their interest in making their valuable contributions towards the project of Pakistan Welfare Towns (PWTs) spearheaded by the speaker National Assembly.