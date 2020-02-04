UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Speakers Urge Government To Re-visit Kashmir Policy

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 07:18 PM

Speakers urge government to re-visit Kashmir policy

Speakers in a seminar on Kashmir urged the incumbent government to re-visit policy on Kashmir and abolish all sorts of trade and diplomatic ties with India

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Speakers in a seminar on Kashmir urged the incumbent government to re-visit policy on Kashmir and abolish all sorts of trade and diplomatic ties with India.

The seminar titled "Kashmir Solidarity" held under auspices of Jamat Islami and it was chaired by Naib Ameer Jamat Islami Liaqat Baloch. Senior politicians Makhdoom Javed Hashmi, ex Federal minister Hamid Seed Kazmi, ex provincial minister Chaudhary Abdul Waheed Araen, President High Court Bar Association Usman Haider, Nazim Wafaq ul Madarass Hanif Jalandhary, JI District Amir Safdar Hashmi, General Secretary Suhaib Ammar Siddique and many others were present in the seminar.

Liaqat Baloch urged upon masses to join rallies and seminars on Kashmir Day and gave message to the whole world that Pakistanis supported Kashmiris for their right to self-determination.

Baloch suggested that minorities were unsafe in India and it was right time for Pakistan's government to exert more pressure for resolution of Kashmir issue.

The Indian Muslims were also staging protest demonstrations against Citizen Amendment Bill, he added.

"Similarly,the people of Kashmir are not ready to surrender and they will continue their struggle till independence," he observed.

Liaqat Baloch stated that India could not get any support at international level on its illegal action of revoking of article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

He hoped that Kashmiris struggle would bear its fruit soon.

Naib Ameer Jamat-e-Islami Liaqat Baloch stated that Pakistan should hold international summit and invite rulers of muslim countries to evolve strategy on Kashmir issue.

Liaqat Baloch maintained that Kashmir issue should be resolved as per resolutions of United Nations instead of any offer of mediation.

Ex federal minister Hamid Saeed Kazmi also hailed Prime Minister Imran Khan for his historic speech in United Nations Security Council.

He stated that the issue of human rights violations in the occupied valley should be taken up at international forums. Many non-muslim countries could also extend support and press India to keep it refrain from human rights violation in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Makhdoom Javed Hashmi also spoke and hailed Malaysia, Turkey, Iran, Qatar, and China for extending support towards Kashmiris.

He also emphasized the need of unity into masses' ranks to present Kashmir issue on international level effectively .

He also suggested revisiting Kashmir policy and taking more solid steps in support of Kashmiris.

Nazim Wafaq ul Madarass Qari Hanif Jalandhary, PresidentHigh Court Bar Association Usman Haider, Ex Provincial Minister Chaudhary Abdul Waheed Aaraen, JI District Ameer Safdar Hashmi and others also addressed the seminar.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Resolution Prime Minister Protest World United Nations Iran Makhdoom Javed Hashmi Liaqat Baloch Turkey China Hamid Saeed Kazmi Qatar Jammu Independence Malaysia Muslim All From Government Unity Foods Limited Court

Recent Stories

Red Cross official fired for failures at China vir ..

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court accepts review appeal against lifeti ..

2 minutes ago

KP facing serious increase in cancer patients; awa ..

2 minutes ago

Rebels drones attack energy fields in central Syri ..

2 minutes ago

Medical camp held at police Lines to mark World Ca ..

6 minutes ago

Japan donates Coronavirus detection materials to P ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.