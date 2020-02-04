Speakers urge government to re-visit Kashmir policy

Speakers in a seminar on Kashmir urged the incumbent government to re-visit policy on Kashmir and abolish all sorts of trade and diplomatic ties with India

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Speakers in a seminar on Kashmir urged the incumbent government to re-visit policy on Kashmir and abolish all sorts of trade and diplomatic ties with India.

The seminar titled "Kashmir Solidarity" held under auspices of Jamat Islami and it was chaired by Naib Ameer Jamat Islami Liaqat Baloch. Senior politicians Makhdoom Javed Hashmi, ex Federal minister Hamid Seed Kazmi, ex provincial minister Chaudhary Abdul Waheed Araen, President High Court Bar Association Usman Haider, Nazim Wafaq ul Madarass Hanif Jalandhary, JI District Amir Safdar Hashmi, General Secretary Suhaib Ammar Siddique and many others were present in the seminar.

Liaqat Baloch urged upon masses to join rallies and seminars on Kashmir Day and gave message to the whole world that Pakistanis supported Kashmiris for their right to self-determination.

Baloch suggested that minorities were unsafe in India and it was right time for Pakistan's government to exert more pressure for resolution of Kashmir issue.

The Indian Muslims were also staging protest demonstrations against Citizen Amendment Bill, he added.

"Similarly,the people of Kashmir are not ready to surrender and they will continue their struggle till independence," he observed.

Liaqat Baloch stated that India could not get any support at international level on its illegal action of revoking of article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

He hoped that Kashmiris struggle would bear its fruit soon.

Naib Ameer Jamat-e-Islami Liaqat Baloch stated that Pakistan should hold international summit and invite rulers of muslim countries to evolve strategy on Kashmir issue.

Liaqat Baloch maintained that Kashmir issue should be resolved as per resolutions of United Nations instead of any offer of mediation.

Ex federal minister Hamid Saeed Kazmi also hailed Prime Minister Imran Khan for his historic speech in United Nations Security Council.

He stated that the issue of human rights violations in the occupied valley should be taken up at international forums. Many non-muslim countries could also extend support and press India to keep it refrain from human rights violation in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Makhdoom Javed Hashmi also spoke and hailed Malaysia, Turkey, Iran, Qatar, and China for extending support towards Kashmiris.

He also emphasized the need of unity into masses' ranks to present Kashmir issue on international level effectively .

He also suggested revisiting Kashmir policy and taking more solid steps in support of Kashmiris.

Nazim Wafaq ul Madarass Qari Hanif Jalandhary, PresidentHigh Court Bar Association Usman Haider, Ex Provincial Minister Chaudhary Abdul Waheed Aaraen, JI District Ameer Safdar Hashmi and others also addressed the seminar.