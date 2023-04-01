Special Advisor visits Ramzan Bachat Bazar Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :On behalf of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the nominated special Advisor for Sukkur District, Mola Bux Moheejo on Saturday visited the Bachaat bazaars. Deputy Commissioner, Sukkur, Assistant Commissioners (ACs), Officers of the food, Agriculture and other relevant officers were accompanied.

While briefing to the Special Advisor, officers concerned told about the daily price checking of the utility items, fruits, vegetables and other items.

They told him that the district administration collected thousands of rupees as fines from the shopkeepers, and fruit vendors who charged rates from the citizens higher than the fixed rates.

Mola Bux checked the rate list and collected information from citizens visiting Bachat Bazaar for shopping.

He said on the instructions of the Sindh Government the Bachat Bazaars were set up to provide relief to the public during the Month of Ramazan, where sugar, Dals, Ghee, Rice, flour, fruit, dates, vegetables and other edible items are available in adequate quantity at government fix price.