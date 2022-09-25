Special assistant to CM visits tent cities in Badin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Special assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Information science and technology Tanzeela um-e- Habiba Qambrani along with Deputy Commissioner Badin Agha Shah Nawaz Khan visited tent cities set up for flood-hit people.

According to a handout issued by the district information office,special assistant also inspected facilities being provided to flood-hit people in Tando Bago and inquired about facilities on which they expressed their satisfaction and lauded the efforts taken by district administration for providing relief to them.

Tanzeela on the occasion distributed food items and biscuits among children of flood hit people and assured flood victims that the Sindh Government was always stood by flood-hit people.

The Deputy Commissioner while giving briefing to the special assistant about facilities being provided to flood victims said that every possible assistance was being given to flood hit people and tents were also being given to destitute people and ration had been provided also.

He said that tent cities were also established in different areas where cooked food, clean drinking water, tarpals , mosquito nets ,portable wash rooms and other facilities were being ensured.