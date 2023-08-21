Open Menu

Special Vigilance Against Whiteflies Onslaught On Cotton Stressed

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Special vigilance against whiteflies onslaught on cotton stressed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :The recent increase in attacks by the whitefly on cotton crops could be dangerous and it necessitates that farmers should implement the recommendations of agricultural experts for its effective control, said Director Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Dr Zahid Mahmood.

In a statement, Dr Zahid emphasized that the prevailing factors contributing to the whitefly infestation were the current humid and warm weather conditions. Dr. Zahid Mahmood suggested that the farmers should utilize yellow sticky traps to control whiteflies and, if necessary, resort to using chemicals advised by agricultural experts.

Whiteflies tend to get trapped in the adhesive nature of the yellow sticky traps placed around and within the cotton fields, without the need for sprays. Cotton farmers have been advised to place 10 yellow sticky traps per acre according to the experts guidelines. These traps prevent the rapid proliferation of whiteflies in the cotton fields, thereby helping to limit their growth and avoiding the development of hotspots or a substantial increase in their numbers.

In cases of severe whitefly attacks, the number of traps can be increased. However, if the infestation continues despite the use of yellow sticky traps, the recommendation is to turn to agricultural experts for advice and consider the use of recommended chemicals. It's essential for farmers not to repeatedly use the same chemicals but to rotate their usage as directed by experts. Dr. Zahid Mahmood stressed if the infestation crosses the economic threshold of 5 whiteflies per mature plant, whether adult or juvenile, farmers must make use of the recommended agricultural chemicals.

For controlling whitefly infestations in cotton, farmers can use various chemicals such as Flonicamid 80g, Pyriproxyfen 400ml, Acetamiprid 150ml, or Spirotetramat 125ml + Bio Power 250g per 100 liters of water, which can be sprayed across the field according to the acreage, he proposed.

Related Topics

Weather Water Same Cotton

Recent Stories

ADX partners with &#039;Tawasal SuperApp&#039; to ..

ADX partners with &#039;Tawasal SuperApp&#039; to offer real-time market updates

23 minutes ago
 ATC allows police remand for Imaan Zainab Mazari-H ..

ATC allows police remand for Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir,. Ali Wazir in Sedition C ..

31 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Pioneers Comprehensive Community Eng ..

Dubai Customs Pioneers Comprehensive Community Engagement with Diverse Initiativ ..

56 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives the Rector of the I ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives the Rector of the International Islamic Universit ..

56 minutes ago
 Admissions Open For Fall 2023 At Dr Hasan Murad Sc ..

Admissions Open For Fall 2023 At Dr Hasan Murad School Of Management (HSM) - Uni ..

1 hour ago
 Parvez Elahi involved in corruption, claims NAB

Parvez Elahi involved in corruption, claims NAB

1 hour ago
Special Court formed to try Imran Khan, others in ..

Special Court formed to try Imran Khan, others in Secrets Act cases

2 hours ago
 DoE sets up gas safety committee to oversee emirat ..

DoE sets up gas safety committee to oversee emirate-wide LPG system safety inspe ..

2 hours ago
 President of Seychelles inaugurates La Digue Hospi ..

President of Seychelles inaugurates La Digue Hospital, a contribution from Fatim ..

3 hours ago
 Minister of Health of Seychelles thanks UAE for it ..

Minister of Health of Seychelles thanks UAE for its humanitarian support in La D ..

3 hours ago
 Caretaker PM vows to resolve challenges faced by B ..

Caretaker PM vows to resolve challenges faced by Balochistan

3 hours ago
 China vows to fully materialize potential of Khunj ..

China vows to fully materialize potential of Khunjrab-Sost-Kashgar border market ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan