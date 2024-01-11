Spinach incorporation in diet to optimize well being; Nutritionist

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) A nutritionist on Thursday emphasized incorporating spinach, a green leafy vegetable in routine diet which is a valuable component of overall health and well-being.

Dr. Sadia Batool, while speaking to a private news channel said spinach has gained recognition as a nutritional powerhouse, offers a wide array of benefits from eye health to skin radiance, bone health, blood pressure regulation, and exercise recovery.

She stressed the role of lutein and zeaxanthin in spinach, noting how these compounds accumulate in the retina, acting as a natural filter for blue light and combating free radicals.

Dr Batool highlighted the protective mechanisms that may lower the risk of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), underlining the potential benefits for sharpening vision in individuals dealing with AMD.

Discussing the impact on skin health, the nutritionist highlighted spinach's delivery of essential vitamins and antioxidants, contributing to healthier and more vibrant skin tones.

The high vitamin K content in spinach plays a crucial role in supporting bone health, said Dr Batool citing studies associating increased consumption of fruits and vegetables, including spinach, with improved skin health, promoting a radiant complexion.

She suggested that regular consumption of spinach and other green vegetables may enhance bone mass, acting as a potential safeguard against osteoporosis.

Commenting on the blood pressure regulation, the nutritionist explained how naturally occurring nitrates in spinach, combined with those in beets and arugula, may contribute to lowering blood pressure.