SPLA denounces killing of Prof Dr Ajmal Sawand

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :The Sindh Professors and Lecturers Association (SPLA) Hyderabad chapter has condemned the killing of Sukkur IBA University's Assistant Prof Dr Muhammad Ajmal Sawand in Kandhkot and they have urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to take notice.

In this regard, the SPLA Hyderabad held a condolence meeting chaired by Prof Farhan Hussain at Government Ghazali College here on Saturday.

The participants said Dr Sawand's brutal killing was tantamount to the killing of the province's education. The college teachers demanded immediate arrest of the culprits and their punishment under the law.