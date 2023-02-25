Spring Tree Plantation campaign starts at GPI

(@FahadShabbir)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Principal Government Polytechnic Institute (GPI) for Women, Dera Ismail Khan Miss Sara Khan on Saturday planted a sapling in the Institute under the spring tree plantation campaign.

Addressing a ceremony held in connection with the tree plantation drive, the GPI Principal said that trees and colorful flowers were a priceless gift of nature for humanity.

She stressed upon the students and other participants to participate in the campaign to ensure maximum plantation, saying that it would be helpful in reducing air pollution which was need of the hour in view of climate change.

She said that trees were human friends who provide us clean environment.

Sara Khan, while highlighting the importance of tree plantation, said today the tree plantation campaigns were being organized all over the world.

She said that the citizens especially the officials of the forest department should actively participate in this campaign. All should prove themselves a responsible citizen by planting more and more trees.

She urged all the staff of her institute to play their role for the protection and maintenance of the plants.

On this occasion, GPI Principal Sara Khan and Coordinator Zafar Awan also thanked Miss Ghazala of the Forest Department for her support in this campaign and expressed the hope that the cooperation of the Forest Department would be continued in future.

The ceremony was attended by staff and students in large numbers.

Later, the students and the teacher also planted saplings.