UrduPoint.com

Spring Tree Plantation Campaign Starts At GPI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Spring Tree Plantation campaign starts at GPI

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Principal Government Polytechnic Institute (GPI) for Women, Dera Ismail Khan Miss Sara Khan on Saturday planted a sapling in the Institute under the spring tree plantation campaign.

Addressing a ceremony held in connection with the tree plantation drive, the GPI Principal said that trees and colorful flowers were a priceless gift of nature for humanity.

She stressed upon the students and other participants to participate in the campaign to ensure maximum plantation, saying that it would be helpful in reducing air pollution which was need of the hour in view of climate change.

She said that trees were human friends who provide us clean environment.

Sara Khan, while highlighting the importance of tree plantation, said today the tree plantation campaigns were being organized all over the world.

She said that the citizens especially the officials of the forest department should actively participate in this campaign. All should prove themselves a responsible citizen by planting more and more trees.

She urged all the staff of her institute to play their role for the protection and maintenance of the plants.

On this occasion, GPI Principal Sara Khan and Coordinator Zafar Awan also thanked Miss Ghazala of the Forest Department for her support in this campaign and expressed the hope that the cooperation of the Forest Department would be continued in future.

The ceremony was attended by staff and students in large numbers.

Later, the students and the teacher also planted saplings.

Related Topics

World Dera Ismail Khan Sara Khan Women All Government

Recent Stories

World Triathlon Championship Series Abu Dhabi begi ..

World Triathlon Championship Series Abu Dhabi begins Friday at Yas Marina Circui ..

5 minutes ago
 NEPRA Chairman refuses to remove MDI fixed charges

NEPRA Chairman refuses to remove MDI fixed charges

29 minutes ago
 Govt rejects rumors of stopping salaries to employ ..

Govt rejects rumors of stopping salaries to employees

35 minutes ago
 UNDP requests $113.5 million to support early reco ..

UNDP requests $113.5 million to support early recovery after disaster in Türkiy ..

35 minutes ago
 Magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits Russian Far East

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits Russian Far East

1 hour ago
 Kuwait crude oil up US$1.90 to US$83.40

Kuwait crude oil up US$1.90 to US$83.40

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.