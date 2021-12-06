UrduPoint.com

Sri Lankan Man's Mob Lynching Incident Does Not Reflect Pakistan, Says Pervez Khattak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 11:55 AM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Defence Minister Pervez Khattak on Monday strongly condemned the mob lynching of an innocent Sri Lankan man identified as Priyantha Kumara who was beaten to death and burnt in Sialkot on December 3.

The Minister of Defence took to Twitter to express sympathy for the victim and condolences to his family.

Khattak on his official handle wrote, "I strongly condemn the brutal victimisation of the Sri Lankan who has been killed. The incident is not a reflection of Pakistan."He underlined that Pakistan denounced extremism in all its forms and manifestation.

Khattak vowed, "Those responsible shall be brought to justice."

