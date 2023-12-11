SSGC to hold open courts (Khuli Kachehri) in different cities on December 13

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) The Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) has announced to conduct open courts (Khuli Kachehri) in various cities of the region, including Hyderabad, to address the issues of its consumers and resolve their complaints.

According to the details issued by the company, an open court will be held on Wednesday, December 13, from 10 AM to 12 PM at the SSGC regional office near New Eidgah.

Apart from this, open courts will be set up on the same day in the relevant offices in Mirpurkhas, Hala, Thatta, Badin, Dadu and in Kotri also to address public complaints related to the department.