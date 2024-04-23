Open Menu

SSGCL To Suspend Gas Supply In Balochistan On April 24 To Repair Pipelines

Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2024 | 06:10 PM

SSGCL to suspend gas supply in Balochistan on April 24 to repair pipelines

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) will temporarily suspend its gas supply in some areas of Balochistan to repair gas supply pipelines on April 24 from 9am to 5 pm which were damaged by recent rains and floods in the province.

In a statement on Tuesday Spokesman of SSGCL Salman Ahmed Siddique said that the SSGCL was trying to improve gas pressure in different areas of the province as the gas supply pipelines were damaged due to rains and floods.

In this regard, gas supply will be temporarily closed in some areas of Balochistan by the SSGCL, gas supply will be suspended in respective areas of Balochistan including Quetta, Kuchlak, Pishin, Ziarat, Harnai, Khad Khocha, Mastung, Mangocher, Kalat and adjacent areas on April 24, from 9 am to 5 pm, he said.

He said that respective cities and their adjacent areas of gas would be affected by the 8-hour temporary shutdown.

Consumers in these areas were requested to arrange alternative means during these outage hours, he said.

The spokesman said that the organization apologized for the inconvenience caused by this temporary closure.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Harnai Kalat Pishin Mastung Ziarat April Gas From Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Rains

Recent Stories

Iranian president arrives in Karachi

Iranian president arrives in Karachi

10 minutes ago
 Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address i ..

Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons

1 hour ago
 Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

3 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in Chin ..

Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China

4 hours ago
 FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

5 hours ago
 PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

5 hours ago
Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleu ..

Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum

6 hours ago
 Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

10 hours ago
 Islam enlightened world with its teachings about k ..

Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh

18 hours ago
 Record London close as oil prices drop on easing M ..

Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan