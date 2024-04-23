SSGCL To Suspend Gas Supply In Balochistan On April 24 To Repair Pipelines
Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2024 | 06:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) will temporarily suspend its gas supply in some areas of Balochistan to repair gas supply pipelines on April 24 from 9am to 5 pm which were damaged by recent rains and floods in the province.
In a statement on Tuesday Spokesman of SSGCL Salman Ahmed Siddique said that the SSGCL was trying to improve gas pressure in different areas of the province as the gas supply pipelines were damaged due to rains and floods.
In this regard, gas supply will be temporarily closed in some areas of Balochistan by the SSGCL, gas supply will be suspended in respective areas of Balochistan including Quetta, Kuchlak, Pishin, Ziarat, Harnai, Khad Khocha, Mastung, Mangocher, Kalat and adjacent areas on April 24, from 9 am to 5 pm, he said.
He said that respective cities and their adjacent areas of gas would be affected by the 8-hour temporary shutdown.
Consumers in these areas were requested to arrange alternative means during these outage hours, he said.
The spokesman said that the organization apologized for the inconvenience caused by this temporary closure.
