SSP Larkarna Issue Directives For City Traffic Plan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2024 | 08:31 PM

SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khoso on Thursday visited the city and instructed traffic sergeants and anti-encroachment force officials to remove the encroachments and take strict action against the encroachers

He directed traffic sergeants to enforce the traffic plan effectively to improve traffic flow.

He also directed anti-encroachment force officials to take action against the encroachers and forcibly remove all the encroachment.

SSP said that by taking legal action against those parking vehicles in the wrong side and new parking area should be setup keeping in view the rapidly increasing population and congestion in the city.

He said the traffic sergeants should conduct joint operations with the anti-encroachment force on a daily basis

He directed traffic sergeants that they should remain present during school hours, and enforce the ban on the entry of loader vehicles into the city during the day. Any kind of negligence would not be tolerated, he added.

Meanwhile, SSP Larkana visited the city's different areas including Bank Square, Pakistani Chowk, Bandar Road, Ataturk Tower, Airport Road, Fish Market, Jailis Bazaar, Empire Road, and other major roads and squares to check the flow of traffic.

