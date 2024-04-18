SSP Larkarna Issue Directives For City Traffic Plan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2024 | 08:31 PM
SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khoso on Thursday visited the city and instructed traffic sergeants and anti-encroachment force officials to remove the encroachments and take strict action against the encroachers
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khoso on Thursday visited the city and instructed traffic sergeants and anti-encroachment force officials to remove the encroachments and take strict action against the encroachers.
He directed traffic sergeants to enforce the traffic plan effectively to improve traffic flow.
He also directed anti-encroachment force officials to take action against the encroachers and forcibly remove all the encroachment.
SSP said that by taking legal action against those parking vehicles in the wrong side and new parking area should be setup keeping in view the rapidly increasing population and congestion in the city.
He said the traffic sergeants should conduct joint operations with the anti-encroachment force on a daily basis
He directed traffic sergeants that they should remain present during school hours, and enforce the ban on the entry of loader vehicles into the city during the day. Any kind of negligence would not be tolerated, he added.
Meanwhile, SSP Larkana visited the city's different areas including Bank Square, Pakistani Chowk, Bandar Road, Ataturk Tower, Airport Road, Fish Market, Jailis Bazaar, Empire Road, and other major roads and squares to check the flow of traffic.
Recent Stories
Punjab CM Maryam visits Zero Line Kartarpur Sharif to Inaugurate ‘Besakhi’
MoHR helpline received 1,460,460 calls since its inception
Court summons witnesses in arms & liquor case against KP CM
KP politicians, civil society laud President's address
Heavy rains and flash floods cause road closures in Chitral
Balochistan cabinet to be sworn in tomorrow
Former England Test batsman Raman Subba Row dies aged 92
Preparations discussed for Kohat by-elections in police meeting
Rybakina beats Kudermetova to reach last eight in Stuttgart
Ukraine has 'critical need' for air defence: NATO chief
Two injured in separate incidents in Jhang
Two schoolgirls wounded in knife attack in France: officials
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab CM Maryam visits Zero Line Kartarpur Sharif to Inaugurate ‘Besakhi’4 minutes ago
-
MoHR helpline received 1,460,460 calls since its inception12 minutes ago
-
Court summons witnesses in arms & liquor case against KP CM12 minutes ago
-
KP politicians, civil society laud President's address9 minutes ago
-
Heavy rains and flash floods cause road closures in Chitral12 minutes ago
-
Balochistan cabinet to be sworn in tomorrow12 minutes ago
-
Preparations discussed for Kohat by-elections in police meeting17 minutes ago
-
Two injured in separate incidents in Jhang12 minutes ago
-
World Heritage Day celebrated at Taxila Museum12 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Tirmizi lauds Consulate's efforts to address needs of Pakistanis stranded at Dubai Airpor ..11 minutes ago
-
DC chairs PK-91 by-election meeting12 minutes ago
-
Barrister Saif condemns killing of custom officials in Dera12 minutes ago