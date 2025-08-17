SSP Operations visits various police stations, directs for service improvement

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Madam Bushra Jameel has paid surprise visits to various police stations and directed the police officers for improving service delivery and timely action on the complaints.

She went to Civil Lines, Rail Bazaar, Jhang Bazaar, Gulberg, Ghulam Muhammadabad, Raza Abad and Saddar police stations as well as Dolphin Headquarters and thoroughly inspected front desks, police records, lock-ups and station buildings.

She also reviewed operational matters and directed police officers to immediately resolve all pending applications and challans.

She said that delay in redressal of public grievances would not be tolerated as protection to lives and property of the citizens is first and foremost duty of the police and all available resources would be utilized to fulfill this responsibility.

She said that police stations serve as the basic unit of justice for the citizens. Therefore immediate steps are being taken to further improve their performance, she said and directed the police officers to deal with citizens politely and ensure resolution of their issues at the police station level.

She said that service delivery would be further enhanced and a proper check-and-balance system would be maintained through such surprise inspections.

She also directed the Dolphin Squad to ensure full compliance with safety protocols including the use of bulletproof jackets and other protective measures while on duty.