Open Menu

SSP Operations Visits Various Police Stations, Directs For Service Improvement

Sumaira FH Published August 17, 2025 | 10:20 PM

SSP Operations visits various police stations, directs for service improvement

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Madam Bushra Jameel has paid surprise visits to various police stations and directed the police officers for improving service delivery and timely action on the complaints.

She went to Civil Lines, Rail Bazaar, Jhang Bazaar, Gulberg, Ghulam Muhammadabad, Raza Abad and Saddar police stations as well as Dolphin Headquarters and thoroughly inspected front desks, police records, lock-ups and station buildings.

She also reviewed operational matters and directed police officers to immediately resolve all pending applications and challans.

She said that delay in redressal of public grievances would not be tolerated as protection to lives and property of the citizens is first and foremost duty of the police and all available resources would be utilized to fulfill this responsibility.

She said that police stations serve as the basic unit of justice for the citizens. Therefore immediate steps are being taken to further improve their performance, she said and directed the police officers to deal with citizens politely and ensure resolution of their issues at the police station level.

She said that service delivery would be further enhanced and a proper check-and-balance system would be maintained through such surprise inspections.

She also directed the Dolphin Squad to ensure full compliance with safety protocols including the use of bulletproof jackets and other protective measures while on duty.

Recent Stories

IGCF 2025 launches 'Global PR Challenge'

IGCF 2025 launches 'Global PR Challenge'

1 hour ago
 UAE conducts 73rd airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

UAE conducts 73rd airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

2 hours ago
 UAE Chambers explores investment opportunities wit ..

UAE Chambers explores investment opportunities with Mali

2 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Algeria, conveys con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Algeria, conveys condolences over victims of bus c ..

2 hours ago
 UFC 319: Chimaev wins middleweight championship

UFC 319: Chimaev wins middleweight championship

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Self-Defence emerges winner on conclusion ..

Sharjah Self-Defence emerges winner on conclusion of fifth round of Khaled bin M ..

4 hours ago
Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinia ..

Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinians, warns of legal, regional c ..

4 hours ago
 Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserv ..

Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserves

5 hours ago

5 hours ago
 At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazi ..

At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazir Ch

6 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing qual ..

Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing quality standards, consumer protec ..

7 hours ago
 GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income h ..

GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income hits $2.143 trillion

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan