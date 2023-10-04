Open Menu

Stage-II Of Kurram Tangi Dam Project To Generate 65 MW

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Stage-II of Kurram Tangi Dam Project will generate low-cast 65 megatwatt (MW) electricity besides storing 1.2 million acre feet (MAF) water for agriculture purpose

The proposed project would be constructed on Kurram River in North Waziristan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, about 14 Km upstream of Kurram Garhi Headworks and 32 Km North of Bannu City, sources told APP here Wednesday.

They said the project would irrigate 38,000 acres of new land in addition to supplementing 278,000 acres of existing land.

Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has already signed an agreement worth Rs.776.3 million to a joint venture for consultancy services for Stage-II of Kurram Tangi Dam Project.

The joint venture is comprised of four firms – one from Turkey and three from Pakistan – with DOLSAR as the lead firm. The contract comprises of consultancy services for detailed engineering design, preparation of updated PC-I, PC-I for land acquisition and resettlement plan, and tender documents of the project.

They said the Asian Development Bank was providing financial assistance for the consultancy services of the Stage-II which would completed in 22 months period.

It is worth mentioning that WAPDA has already been implementing Stage-I of Kurram Tangi Dam Project. The Stage-I will irrigate 16,380 acres of land and generate about 18.4 MW of electricity.

