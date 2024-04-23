Open Menu

Station Commander Dera Highlights Importance Of Co-Curricular Activities For Students

Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Station Commander Dera highlights importance of Co-Curricular activities for students

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Station Commander Dera Brigadier Aamir Hayat has said that extra-curricular activities for students were important to make them fully capable of meeting future challenges in their practical life.

He expressed these views while speaking as the chief guest at the painting competitions organized among students of various educational institutions here at Army Public school Pasban Dera.

The station commander said the co-curricular activities were as much important as curricular ones for students.

He was of the view that the painting competitions were a great way to highlight the hidden creativity skills of students.

The students of FG School, Army Public School Fort Iqbal, Army Public School Pasban, Cant board School and Zamong Kor participated in the painting competitions.

In the painting competition, the students expressed their talent by painting various themes.

On this occasion, Station Commander Brigadier Amir Hayat inspected the masterpieces of hand-made paintings by the students and lauded the students for their creativity.

He said the students were a valuable asset for future of Pakistan, adding, the development and prosperity of the country depends on the abilities of students.

He said that Pakistan Army was taking various measures to promote positive thinking among the youth along with establishing law and order.

On this occasion, the station commander also distributed certificates among the students who secured prominent positions in the competition.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Law And Order

Recent Stories

Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-sti ..

Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs  

2 hours ago
 Iranian president arrives in Karachi

Iranian president arrives in Karachi

2 hours ago
 Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address i ..

Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons

3 hours ago
 Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

5 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in Chin ..

Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China

6 hours ago
 FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

7 hours ago
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

7 hours ago
 Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleu ..

Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum

8 hours ago
 Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

12 hours ago
 Islam enlightened world with its teachings about k ..

Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan