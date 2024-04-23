Station Commander Dera Highlights Importance Of Co-Curricular Activities For Students
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Station Commander Dera Brigadier Aamir Hayat has said that extra-curricular activities for students were important to make them fully capable of meeting future challenges in their practical life.
He expressed these views while speaking as the chief guest at the painting competitions organized among students of various educational institutions here at Army Public school Pasban Dera.
The station commander said the co-curricular activities were as much important as curricular ones for students.
He was of the view that the painting competitions were a great way to highlight the hidden creativity skills of students.
The students of FG School, Army Public School Fort Iqbal, Army Public School Pasban, Cant board School and Zamong Kor participated in the painting competitions.
In the painting competition, the students expressed their talent by painting various themes.
On this occasion, Station Commander Brigadier Amir Hayat inspected the masterpieces of hand-made paintings by the students and lauded the students for their creativity.
He said the students were a valuable asset for future of Pakistan, adding, the development and prosperity of the country depends on the abilities of students.
He said that Pakistan Army was taking various measures to promote positive thinking among the youth along with establishing law and order.
On this occasion, the station commander also distributed certificates among the students who secured prominent positions in the competition.
