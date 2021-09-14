UrduPoint.com

Steps Being Taken For Renovation Of Green Belts: DG Parks, Horticulture

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 12:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority Director General Shafqat Raza Tuesday said emergency steps would be taken for renovation of green belts and squares of the city.

Addressing a meeting of engineers and horticulture officers here he said tender for construction of jogging track in Jinnah Park was already floated in newspapers.

He said Kamharanwala Intersection, Chungi No. 9, Model Town, Northern Bypass and other squares were being renovated.

He further said that grills and mud filling were completed on the squares in the city on priority basis.

He further said PHA was also engaged in construction and development of parks.

Jinnah Park to be made an ideal park of the city. It's rehabilitation was being started to provide state of the art recreational facilities to the visitors, he said.

