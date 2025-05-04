DPO warns police to wear official uniform for duty

KHYBER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Mazhar Iqbal Sunday mandated that all police personnel wear official uniform while on duty, effective immediately.

A notification regarding this directive was issued previously.

DPO Iqbal warned that any officer or official found violating this order after May 10 will face a departmental inquiry.

He emphasized that non-compliance will not be tolerated and will result in disciplinary actions, including show-cause notices.

SP Investigation, DSP Headquarters, circle officers, and all Station House Officers (SHOs) are tasked with ensuring the implementation of this order and submitting daily reports to the DPO office.