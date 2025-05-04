Open Menu

DPO Warns Police To Wear Official Uniform For Duty

Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2025 | 04:30 PM

DPO warns police to wear official uniform for duty

KHYBER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Mazhar Iqbal Sunday mandated that all police personnel wear official uniform while on duty, effective immediately.

A notification regarding this directive was issued previously.

DPO Iqbal warned that any officer or official found violating this order after May 10 will face a departmental inquiry.

He emphasized that non-compliance will not be tolerated and will result in disciplinary actions, including show-cause notices.

SP Investigation, DSP Headquarters, circle officers, and all Station House Officers (SHOs) are tasked with ensuring the implementation of this order and submitting daily reports to the DPO office.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025

8 hours ago
 HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United ..

HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by two wickets

21 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad ..

PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..

21 hours ago
 UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years ..

UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..

21 hours ago
 Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on M ..

Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday

21 hours ago
Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan

21 hours ago
 National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wed ..

National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi

21 hours ago
 Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, K ..

Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..

1 day ago
 Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha ..

Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away

1 day ago
 Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in Indi ..

Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India

1 day ago
 Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ..

Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan