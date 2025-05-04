Open Menu

PHP Apprehended 492 Fugitives In April

Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2025 | 04:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) released its performance report for April, highlighting significant actions taken to enhance road safety and crime prevention.

According to the report, PHP conducted thorough security checking using the E-Police Post App, screening 3.8 million individuals. As a result, 492 proclaimed offenders and court absconders were apprehended. Additionally, 1.6 million vehicles were inspected, leading to the recovery of 280 stolen cars and motorcycles.

To ensure compliance with traffic laws, PHP took strict action against violators and legal action was taken against 45,091 overloaded vehicles.

Over 1259 vehicles were penalized for the illegal use of gas cylinders. As many as 23,239 driving licenses were issued to facilitate citizens.

Over 4232 temporary and permanent encroachments were removed to improve traffic flow. PHP reunited 64 missing children safely with their parents and 12173 travelers received various types of assistance while traveling on highways. Over 18125 citizens availed different policing services at police service centers and 77 cases were registered against suspects possessing and using illegal weapons, while

2086 liters of liquor, 4730 grams of hashish, and 100 grams of ice (crystal meth) was recovered from drug peddlers during anti-narcotics operations.

Inspector General (IG) Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, appreciated the Punjab Highway Patrol for its outstanding performance. "Ensuring smooth traffic flow, serving citizens, and maintaining security should remain our top priorities, he added.

