PHP Apprehended 492 Fugitives In April
Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2025 | 04:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) released its performance report for April, highlighting significant actions taken to enhance road safety and crime prevention.
According to the report, PHP conducted thorough security checking using the E-Police Post App, screening 3.8 million individuals. As a result, 492 proclaimed offenders and court absconders were apprehended. Additionally, 1.6 million vehicles were inspected, leading to the recovery of 280 stolen cars and motorcycles.
To ensure compliance with traffic laws, PHP took strict action against violators and legal action was taken against 45,091 overloaded vehicles.
Over 1259 vehicles were penalized for the illegal use of gas cylinders. As many as 23,239 driving licenses were issued to facilitate citizens.
Over 4232 temporary and permanent encroachments were removed to improve traffic flow. PHP reunited 64 missing children safely with their parents and 12173 travelers received various types of assistance while traveling on highways. Over 18125 citizens availed different policing services at police service centers and 77 cases were registered against suspects possessing and using illegal weapons, while
2086 liters of liquor, 4730 grams of hashish, and 100 grams of ice (crystal meth) was recovered from drug peddlers during anti-narcotics operations.
Inspector General (IG) Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, appreciated the Punjab Highway Patrol for its outstanding performance. "Ensuring smooth traffic flow, serving citizens, and maintaining security should remain our top priorities, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025
HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by two wickets
PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..
UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..
Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday
Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan
National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi
Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..
Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away
Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India
Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rs2m fine imposed, 40 cases registered over encroachments in Sahiwal tehsil2 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Lodhran pays tribute to firefighters2 minutes ago
-
Two die, six hurt in rain, thunderstorm incidents in South Punjab2 minutes ago
-
3rd international Glaciers’ Preservation conference to be held in Dushanbe2 minutes ago
-
Seven drug dealers arrested2 minutes ago
-
Teachings of saints are beacon for society: Minister2 minutes ago
-
DPO warns police to wear official uniform for duty2 minutes ago
-
PHP apprehended 492 fugitives in April2 minutes ago
-
BZU hosts vibrant Vasakhi festival2 minutes ago
-
Four members gang involved in street crimes arrested12 minutes ago
-
An enchanting evening of classical music mesmerizes PNCA audience12 minutes ago
-
India can't stop our water: Khalid Khokhar12 minutes ago