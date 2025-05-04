Open Menu

BZU Hosts Vibrant Vasakhi Festival

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 04, 2025 | 04:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Multan’s Bahauddin Zakariya University came alive with colors and culture as it hosted the Vasakhi Mela, a traditional harvest festival with deep-rooted cultural and anthropological significance.

Celebrated at the time of ripened wheat crops, the event showcased the region’s rural heritage through folk traditions, food, music, and rituals.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zubair Iqbal inaugurated the festival. He was warmly received by Prof. Dr. Rahmi Hafeez, Director of the Seraiki Area Study Centre, along with her team. Petals were showered in welcome, and renowned Seraiki poets and writers including Dr. Anwar Ahmed, Riffat Abbas, Khalid Iqbal, and others graced the occasion.

In his address, the Vice Chancellor termed the center a true representative of the region and pledged full support to revive its inactive sections. He emphasized collective efforts for meaningful progress.

Dr. Rahmi Hafeez highlighted that this festival was a tribute to hardworking women who stand shoulder-to-shoulder with men in sowing and harvesting.

The concluding session featured a musical evening with performances by students and local artists. Traditional dishes like daag, sohanjna, missi roti, doli roti, lassi, and Dajal's sweet pedas were served. Students also set up food stalls, adding youthful energy to the event.

