Storage charges exempted during Eid & following days at KPT

(@FahadShabbir)

All private container terminals at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) committed Eid and following day as free period on account of storage charges on their terminals on the request of Minister Maritime Affairs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :All private container terminals at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) committed Eid and following day as free period on account of storage charges on their terminals on the request of Minister Maritime Affairs.

In a tweet, the Ministry of Maritime Affairs said these two days are in addition to existing five free days, adding that this will be a big relief to consignees and business community.