UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Storage Charges Exempted During Eid & Following Days At KPT

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 06:24 PM

Storage charges exempted during Eid & following days at KPT

All private container terminals at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) committed Eid and following day as free period on account of storage charges on their terminals on the request of Minister Maritime Affairs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :All private container terminals at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) committed Eid and following day as free period on account of storage charges on their terminals on the request of Minister Maritime Affairs.

In a tweet, the Ministry of Maritime Affairs said these two days are in addition to existing five free days, adding that this will be a big relief to consignees and business community.

Related Topics

Business All Karachi Port

Recent Stories

UNHCR Concerned Over Violence Against Mozambicans ..

55 seconds ago

UNWTO Predicts Sector to Need Up to 4 Years to Rec ..

58 seconds ago

Dubai Tourism champions arts, culture &amp; herita ..

25 minutes ago

Top Finnish Diplomat to Hold Talks With US, Canadi ..

59 seconds ago

COVID-19 Vaccination Certificates Not Enough to Re ..

1 minute ago

Governor directs orientation of farmers regarding ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.