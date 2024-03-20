Open Menu

Storm Of Inflation In Peshawar Is Not Letting Up

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2024 | 11:40 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The district administration is powerless to control the prices of vegetables, fruits, and live chicken here on Wednesday.

The price of Onion increased by 50 rupees and is now being sold at Rs 250.

Tomato Rs 130, Garlic Rs 650, Ginger Rs 610 and Lemon Rs 250 per kg, Potato 70, Kachalu 240, Green pepper 240, Capsicum 400, Eggplant 140, Cauliflower 100, Okra 360 rupees sold per kg.

As far as the price of fruits including Apple 350, Pomegranate 460, Malta 340, Stoberry 440, Amardo 330 per kg being sold while banana 210 rupees per dozen is being sold.

An increase of 15 rupees in the price of chicken per kg and now the price of live chicken has increased from 440 to 455 rupees per kg. The price of a dozen eggs in the market remained at Rs 320 with Rupees 30 increased.

