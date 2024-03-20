Storm Of Inflation In Peshawar Is Not Letting Up
Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2024 | 11:40 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The district administration is powerless to control the prices of vegetables, fruits, and live chicken here on Wednesday.
The price of Onion increased by 50 rupees and is now being sold at Rs 250.
Tomato Rs 130, Garlic Rs 650, Ginger Rs 610 and Lemon Rs 250 per kg, Potato 70, Kachalu 240, Green pepper 240, Capsicum 400, Eggplant 140, Cauliflower 100, Okra 360 rupees sold per kg.
As far as the price of fruits including Apple 350, Pomegranate 460, Malta 340, Stoberry 440, Amardo 330 per kg being sold while banana 210 rupees per dozen is being sold.
An increase of 15 rupees in the price of chicken per kg and now the price of live chicken has increased from 440 to 455 rupees per kg. The price of a dozen eggs in the market remained at Rs 320 with Rupees 30 increased.
Recent Stories
COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman
Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & final review
US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 World Cup
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024
ECP endorses PTI-P's intra-party elections
Export emergency essential to revive economy: Ahsan Iqbal
KSrelief provides 2,625 food baskets in Pakistan
Law minister chairs meeting of appellate tribunals' heads
5 drug peddlers arrested
MQM-P marks 40th foundtion day
Russian, Belarusian athletes will not take part in Olympics opening ceremony - I ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Crackdown against elements involved in fake medicines arrested2 minutes ago
-
ECP issues list of eight valid nominees of technocrat, Aalim seats for Senate elections2 minutes ago
-
Air Vice Marshal Khalid Mahmood calls on Sindh CM2 minutes ago
-
Three drug pushers held12 minutes ago
-
COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & final review22 minutes ago
-
Rehan Iqbal Baloch posted as Secretary Health Sindh42 minutes ago
-
18 miners trapped in Harnai coal mine52 minutes ago
-
CM extends leave of SALU VC to ensure fairness of inquiry1 hour ago
-
PM grieved over deaths in Harnai coal mine explosion; directs accelerated rescue operation1 hour ago
-
Dacoit killed by own accomplice in encounter2 hours ago
-
PM directs comprehensive policy to counter malicious propaganda against martyrs11 hours ago