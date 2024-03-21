Structural Reforms Inevitable For Country's Development: PM
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 21, 2024 | 05:15 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says the federal government cannot handle these challenges without the cooperation of provinces.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 21st, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says deep rooted structural reforms have become inevitable to ensure macroeconomic stability and to put the country on path of development and progress.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said there is a need to introduce structural reforms, including digitalization in the Federal board of Revenue, to bridge the gap between receipts and expenditure. He said 1350 billion rupees can be saved by addressing such challenges.
He was chairing apex committee meeting of the Special Investment Facilitation Council in Islamabad on Thursday (today)
Talking about the leakage in the energy sector, the Prime Minister said electricity theft of around 400 billion rupees and combine circular debt in the power and the gas sector of around five trillion rupees are the challenges, which need to be addressed on priority basis.
Shehbaz Sharif said the federal government cannot handle these challenges without the cooperation of provinces. He expressed the belief that the federal and the provincial governments have the capacity to deal with these difficulties and challenges with unity and resolve. He urged all political stakeholders to resolve their differences and provincial governments to join hands with the federal government for benefit of the country.
The Prime Minister further said the burden of tough decisions should be on those segments of society which have strength to bear it. He said the poor man is already suffering from poverty and the government will have to protect him.
On the occasion, Shehbaz Sharif commended the outgoing caretaker government for taking steps to improve economy.
Recent Stories
Finance Minister lauds ADB’s role in promoting climate-conscious programs
Javeria Khan announces retirement from international cricket
Bollwyood Actor Vivian Dsena embraces Islam
Countrywide massive crackdown against gas, electricity theft ordered
Vivo Unveils the Y03: Redefining Smartphone Excellence in Pakistan
RENOvator's Gala: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series in Pakistan; Pre-Orders Open for Re ..
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Iran Pakistan gas pipeline project
Establishment of CPIC strategic step towards preventing fake news about CPEC: At ..
PML-N’s Saira Afzal Tarar becomes MNA on reserved seat
Naseem Shah, his father arrives Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
World Poetry Day observed5 minutes ago
-
AJK Speaker suggests Bilawal Bhuto as chairman Kashmir Committee15 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi orders countrywide crackdown against gas, electricity thefts25 minutes ago
-
Sherdil's K-8Ps, PAF fighter jets spell bound spectators along expressway amid aerial acrobats35 minutes ago
-
Sherdil's T-37s, PAF fighter jets spell bound spectators along expressway amid aerial acrobats45 minutes ago
-
Incharge Wafaqi Mohtasib Karachi Region visits One Window Facilitation Desk at Jinnah International ..45 minutes ago
-
Fire on private land near Shahdara along MHNP extinguished55 minutes ago
-
World Poetry Day observed1 hour ago
-
Pakistan Day celebrations reach crescendo with spectacular parade rehearsal1 hour ago
-
Khurshid Anwar remembered on birth anniversary1 hour ago
-
KP govt should maintain good relations with federation: Kundi1 hour ago
-
Gwadar attack martyrs' funeral prayers held1 hour ago