Open Menu

Structural Reforms Inevitable For Country's Development: PM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 21, 2024 | 05:15 PM

Structural reforms inevitable for country's development: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says the federal government cannot handle these challenges without the cooperation of provinces.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 21st, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says deep rooted structural reforms have become inevitable to ensure macroeconomic stability and to put the country on path of development and progress.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said there is a need to introduce structural reforms, including digitalization in the Federal board of Revenue, to bridge the gap between receipts and expenditure. He said 1350 billion rupees can be saved by addressing such challenges.

He was chairing apex committee meeting of the Special Investment Facilitation Council in Islamabad on Thursday (today)

Talking about the leakage in the energy sector, the Prime Minister said electricity theft of around 400 billion rupees and combine circular debt in the power and the gas sector of around five trillion rupees are the challenges, which need to be addressed on priority basis.

Shehbaz Sharif said the federal government cannot handle these challenges without the cooperation of provinces. He expressed the belief that the federal and the provincial governments have the capacity to deal with these difficulties and challenges with unity and resolve. He urged all political stakeholders to resolve their differences and provincial governments to join hands with the federal government for benefit of the country.

The Prime Minister further said the burden of tough decisions should be on those segments of society which have strength to bear it. He said the poor man is already suffering from poverty and the government will have to protect him.

On the occasion, Shehbaz Sharif commended the outgoing caretaker government for taking steps to improve economy.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister Electricity Poor Man Progress Gas FBR All From Government Unity Foods Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Finance Minister lauds ADB’s role in promoting c ..

Finance Minister lauds ADB’s role in promoting climate-conscious programs

8 minutes ago
 Javeria Khan announces retirement from internation ..

Javeria Khan announces retirement from international cricket

2 hours ago
 Bollwyood Actor Vivian Dsena embraces Islam

Bollwyood Actor Vivian Dsena embraces Islam

2 hours ago
 Countrywide massive crackdown against gas, electri ..

Countrywide massive crackdown against gas, electricity theft ordered

3 hours ago
 vivo Unveils the Y03: Redefining Smartphone Excell ..

Vivo Unveils the Y03: Redefining Smartphone Excellence in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 RENOvator's Gala: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series in Pa ..

RENOvator's Gala: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series in Pakistan; Pre-Orders Open for Re ..

3 hours ago
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Iran Pakistan gas ..

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Iran Pakistan gas pipeline project

3 hours ago
 Establishment of CPIC strategic step towards preve ..

Establishment of CPIC strategic step towards preventing fake news about CPEC: At ..

5 hours ago
 PML-N’s Saira Afzal Tarar becomes MNA on reserve ..

PML-N’s Saira Afzal Tarar becomes MNA on reserved seat

5 hours ago
 Naseem Shah, his father arrives Saudi Arabia to pe ..

Naseem Shah, his father arrives Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan