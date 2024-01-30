Open Menu

Students Can Apply For Romanian Government Scholarship 2024-25; HEC

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2024 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Students can apply for the Romanian Government Scholarship 2024-25 for professional degrees in various disciplines by submitting their documents online till the mid of March.

According to the Higher education Commission (HEC) on Tuesday, Romanian government offers scholarships to foreign citizens in different fields, except medicine, dentistry and pharmacy.

The students can access the online platform at https://studyinromania.gov.ro, via the apply for MPA Scholarship button, or directly at https://scholarships.studyinromania.gov.ro.

Each candidate will create an account on the StudyinRomania platform fill in the requested data and upload the required documents till March 16, 2024.

The result of the scholarship will be announced by email around July 15, 2024 to every candidate who applied for the scholarship.

It is the responsibility of the students applying for any professional degree (Medical, Engineering, Nursing, Architecture, Law, Veterinary Medicine, etc.) to first get confirmed its accreditation from the respective Councils i.e. Pakistan Medical and Dental Council  (PMDC), Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC), Pakistan Council for Architects and Town Planners (PCATP), Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council (PVMC), Pakistan Technology Council, etc.

