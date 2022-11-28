Students of SBBU turn theories of Literary Critics into projects

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :The students of the Department of English Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Shaheed Benazir organized a unique and novel activity by turning the theories of Literary Critics into projects.

The university students decorated it with the portraits of literary critics and dedicated it as 'The Wall of Literary Criticism'.

The literary activity was carried out by students under the supervision of Course Facilitator Shadab Fatima while Head of the Department Dr Tania Laghari presided over the activity and encouraged the students.